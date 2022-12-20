CLEVELAND − There was the overflowing optimism of the fans beaming down like the bright sunshine above. There was the double-digit lead that seemed so secure. Then, there was the collapse. That was some three months ago on Sept. 18. On that day, the Browns opened their regular-season home schedule by blowing a 13-point lead in the final 1:55 to lose to the New York Jets. ...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO