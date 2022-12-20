Rumors that Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal broke up have been circulating on Twitter this week, and understandably, fans aren’t sure what to make of it. The pair seemingly got engaged last month, though rumors of that weren’t confirmed by either party, and since then, there’s been a few events which have led fans to believe that things might not be as they seem. Instagram gossip site, DeuxMoi, recently reported that the “engagement” was off, and specifically stated that Mescal was the one to break up with Bridgers.

