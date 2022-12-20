Read full article on original website
Related
Woman's Realization About Airplane Bathrooms Is Totally Gag-Worthy
We'll never be the same after using one.
Women Are Sharing The Instant "Green Flags" They Look For In People They Date, And Y'all Should Be Taking Notes
"They were super excited to introduce me to their friends, and their friends were the best kind of people."
WATCH: The 2022 WFAN Christmas Special - and a bonus!
Christmas was in danger of being lost when Santa Claus got lost in Aaron Judge’s vault…but the WFAN gang was there to save the day, thanks in big part to an unlikely source! It’s the WFAN 2022 Christmas Special, plus a bonus with Dummy Claus!
Hypebae
The Traditional Smokey Eye Has Been Reimagined Into "Greased Lids"
There is more than one way to achieve a smokey eye makeup look and makeup artist Jo Baker has introduced our caboodles to another stunning trend to try for the holiday season. Meet “Greased lids.”. Greased lids are the new garage glam way to do your eye makeup, and...
Hypebae
Ellen DeGeneres on How To Best Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss After His Death
It’s been over a week since Stephen ‘tWitch’ the Boss died by suicide, and his loved ones are still trying to mourn and make sense of the tragic loss, including his friend and colleague Ellen DeGeneres. The comedian-slash-host uploaded a video onto Instagram, sharing her feelings on...
Hypebae
British-Tamil Singer Pritt Releases New Single "You Mine // Home"
South London songstress Pritt just released her latest single, “You Mine // Home,” which draws inspiration from the experiences of a toxic relationship. Created and produced by a team of entirely Tamil and South Asian creatives, the new track explores the duality of toxic relationships and the idea that a person can love the company of a partner, but be equally as enthralled by the distance that comes with being apart. Drawing inspiration from the juxtaposition of obsession with nonchalance, the track offers a dichotomy of emotions, fusing the sultry “You Mine” with the uplifting “Home,” a secondary track which explores the excitement surrounding the talking stage when dating a new partner.
Hypebae
Did Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal Split Up?
Rumors that Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal broke up have been circulating on Twitter this week, and understandably, fans aren’t sure what to make of it. The pair seemingly got engaged last month, though rumors of that weren’t confirmed by either party, and since then, there’s been a few events which have led fans to believe that things might not be as they seem. Instagram gossip site, DeuxMoi, recently reported that the “engagement” was off, and specifically stated that Mescal was the one to break up with Bridgers.
Hypebae
The 'That '70s Show' Cast Reunites in the First Official Trailer for 'That '90s Show'
Netflix has finally dropped the first official trailer for the That ’70s Show sequel series, That ’90s Show. Fans of the OG series will be pleased to find out that the original gang, which consist of Eric (Topher Grace), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), all make an appearance.
Hypebae
K-Pop Supergroup GOT the beat Is Making a Comeback
GOT the beat — the K-pop supergroup comprised of SM Entertainment artists BoA, Girls’ Generation‘s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet‘s Seulgi and Wendy and aespa‘s KARINA and WINTER — is making their grand comeback after their debut earlier this year. Reports are suggesting that...
Hypebae
Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing Artist Jack Greer
Emily Ratajkowski is exploring her options, and as she should. The 31-year-old model was recently rumored to be dating Pete Davidson, as the pair were spotted together in New York City, and made a public appearance at a Knicks game, but neither party confirmed the relationship. Since then, it appears that both Davidson and Ratajkowski have been seeing other people, too.
Comments / 0