New Lake Isabella visitor center: property purchased, construction to start by 2024

The recent lawsuit by the Sierra Club accusing the city of Bakersfield of "dewatering" the Kern River is shortsighted and lacks historical understanding of the river. The Kern River actually has three riverbeds. The original two still flow with water albeit as irrigation canals. The river once formed a delta with its main course now the Kern Island Canal turning south at Manor Street, flowing through downtown, then south along H Street connecting to Kern Lake near Herring Road. This delta had branches through the Westchester area, including the Carrier Canal and one filled in through Jastro Park, and the current Old River Canal.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO