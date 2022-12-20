New Lake Isabella visitor center: property purchased, construction to start by 2024

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Kern River lawsuit is shortsighted
The recent lawsuit by the Sierra Club accusing the city of Bakersfield of "dewatering" the Kern River is shortsighted and lacks historical understanding of the river. The Kern River actually has three riverbeds. The original two still flow with water albeit as irrigation canals. The river once formed a delta with its main course now the Kern Island Canal turning south at Manor Street, flowing through downtown, then south along H Street connecting to Kern Lake near Herring Road. This delta had branches through the Westchester area, including the Carrier Canal and one filled in through Jastro Park, and the current Old River Canal.
Bakersfield Californian
Our View: Ho-ho-ho: ’Tis the season to give tax hikes
Kern County voters were in a giving mood this election season. Government officials now must show their appreciation and demonstrate that they can be responsible. Four measures on the November ballot asked voters to increase by 1 cent the local sales tax rate charged in three cities — McFarland, Tehachapi and Ridgecrest — as well as the unincorporated portions of Kern County. The city measures passed with healthy margins. The county’s measure squeaked to victory.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City switches dispatch testing system
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will switch to a computerized testing system for hiring dispatchers, one which officials believe will result in a more efficient and effective hiring process. The City Council, on Dec. 13, unanimously approved testing through CritiCall, which Police Chief Jesse Hightower said...
Bakersfield Californian
Classic downtown home’s renovation hits tough timing, cost overruns
House “flipper” Nik Boone thought he knew what kind of commitment he was signing up for last year when he agreed to pay just $231,000 for a grandiose, 3,420-square-foot home in one of Bakersfield’s most desirable neighborhoods. But life is full of lessons, especially when you’re trying...
Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
CALM announces expansion of facilities, including the new Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Living Museum announced an expansion of its animal care facilities, including the addition of what’s being called the Wonderful Wildlife Care Clinic. CALM says the clinic will help expand its ability to provide animal care on-site for both native animals housed at the zoo and its rehabilitation services for […]
Bakersfield Californian
Unique mix of weather conditions blankets Bakersfield in fog
A phenomenon particular to the Central Valley unfolded locally over the last week: early mornings and late nights with a soft blanket of fog enveloping Bakersfield. Experts say multiple factors singled out Bakersfield for these conditions, including a temperature differential and cooler weather than normal for this time of year. Unhealthy air quality in Kern County for the past week has also contributed to the foggy conditions.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Investigating A Double Homicide
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a double homicide. Police said it happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, near Snowdon Ave. and Old River Road. Two victims were two adult men. They also say they don't have any suspects at the moment.
Power returns after outage impacts 2,788 customers in Southwest Bakersfield
A power outage in southwest Bakersfield impacted 2,788 customers. The outage began at 3:21 a.m. Friday and was restored around 7 a.m.
Bakersfield Now
Attorney of bio father of Orrin and Orson West gives update on lawsuit against Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — It's been more than two years since two boys were reported missing from their California City home where they lived with their adoptive parents. In that time a criminal case has been filed as well as two civil lawsuits. One of those was filed by boy's biological father. A trial date hasn't been set yet.
Kern homeless collaborative in need of volunteers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative needs volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time Count. Organizers need 500 volunteers to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the county, according to the collaborative. The annual count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The results are used to allocate […]
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was hit by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the driver that […]
Bakersfield Now
At least one person is dead after a crash in Tehachapi
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At least one person is dead after a crash in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. According to the CHP website, the crash happened at around 3:53 p.m. on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and Highland Road. The website said it was between a tow truck and a vehicle.
KGET 17
Dense fog advisory in Kern’s forecast, expect temperatures in the low 50’s
Dense fog has plagued the Valley this morning with some areas seeing visibility down to 500 feet or less. We have issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11am for the Bakersfield area. The thing to watch later today is the burn off. If we don’t burn off temps will be in the 40’s, if we can lift the fog, temps will rebound into the lower 50’s. If driving on our roads, give yourself plenty of time and drive with your low beams on.
Police investigating report of fight in SW Bakersfield neighborhood
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a disturbance in a neighborhood near Sing Lum Elementary. A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area of Coulter Court and Chaney Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight and possibly firearms being involved. Several people have […]
KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
Toy drive, vigil held 2 years after Orrin, Orson West reported missing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two years have passed since the community was rocked by the disappearance of two young boys in California City. Dec. 21, 2020, was the day Orrin and Orson West were reported missing, sparking massive searches in the desert city in eastern Kern County, rewards offered totaling more than $100,000 for information […]
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
Investigation underway after body discovered on Hwy 99 offramp in Bakersfield
Update (12/19): Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on southbound Highway 99, at the Hosking Road offramp. The woman’s name will be released at a later time. An autopsy is scheduled to determine cause of death. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a […]
