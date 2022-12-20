Read full article on original website
Man indicted for aggravated assault
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sidronio Angeles-Cruz, 44, has been charged by a Lubbock grand jury for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury after participating in a fight last October that sent one person to the hospital. On October 9, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of County Road...
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
Lubbock police identify woman killed in Friday night crash at 45th & Q
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday evening collision in central Lubbock that left a 32-year-old woman dead. Lubbock Police were called to 45th Street and Avenue Q at 11:27 p.m. on December 23rd for reports of a collision with injuries.
METRO Unit investigating homicide in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after a man with a gunshot wound was discovered after crashing his vehicle into a home. Officers were originally called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue at 3:08 a.m. for what was believed to be a...
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
8-year-old boy struck in West Lubbock seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An 8-year-old boy is seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in West Lubbock Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash at 8:41 a.m. near 43rd and Justice Ave. and found the child with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was struck...
Police investigating deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that caused a man to crash into a home in west Lubbock early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglary call just after 3:15 a.m. near 39th and Salem where they found an SUV had collided with a house. Investigators...
Heavy rescue dispatched to ceiling collapse at south Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon. Heavy rescue was dispatched to the Ella Apartments at 12:14 p.m. and were on scene at 12:19 p.m., according to LFR. There were no injuries reported, but LFR...
Lubbock 90-year-old rings the bell for the Salvation Army
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the past two years, Lee Lockridge has donated his time to ring the bell for the Lubbock Salvation Army. Lee is 90 years old, but is out there five days a week. Even in the freezing temperatures, Lockridge bundles up and stands outside of the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 causing delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash on the West Loop between 19th and 34th Street is causing traffic delays. Southbound traffic from 19th to 34th Street is closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Lubbock police say there are no injuries. This is a developing story; check back...
Lubbock counselor offers tips to deal with holiday stress
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A lot of people experience stress and depression during the holidays, overwhelmed by their own high expectations. We spoke with Licensed Counselor Carrianne Crouch to get some tips on how to avoid the holiday blues. “We visualize what the holiday is supposed to look like, all...
Agriculture Museum in Mackenzie Park to get new children’s wing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fibermax Center for Discovery will expand its historical focus on children and agriculture. It announced more than $2.5 million in donations will go towards a new children’s wing at the Agriculture Museum in Mackenzie Park. AgWorks will be geared to children up to fourth...
Texas: Lowest gas prices in the country
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are traveling over the holiday weekend, expect to see some busy roads. More than 8.3 million Texans are expected to be hitting the roadways. The good news for those travelers is that gas prices across the state continue to drop for the 10th consecutive week.
Kitchen safety to avoid a Christmas crisis
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Christmas rush can cause devastating injuries, in the kitchen. Whether your family gathering will be large or small over the holidays, Dr. John Griswold, trauma surgeon and Texas Tech Physician, says two words could save a life or prevent a lifelong injury: slow down. Dr....
Open Door extending hours of service during freezing temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bitterly cold temperatures moving through the South Plains are putting Lubbock’s homeless population in danger, forcing local non-profits to step in. Open Door’s Community Center near 13th and Avenue T opened its doors for extended hours starting Wednesday night. The non-profit extended its hours to offer shelter and warm meals to as many people as possible.
Wild Lark Books providing comfortable space for everyone on Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wild Lark Books will open its doors on Sunday for those who don’t have anywhere to go on Christmas Day. The owner of the bookstore, Brianne Van Reenen, says she wanted her store to be a place people can come relax. “We know a lot...
Final night of Santa Land canceled due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inclement weather, Santa Land is canceled Thursday, December 22. The City apologizes for any inconvenience and wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
Thawing out for Christmas Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures to begin the Holiday weekend, although still very cool for this time of year. Quiet conditions for us overnight. Clouds will begin to clear out and temperatures will fall into the single digits to lower teens. Winds will remain light overnight turning to the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Cloudy and cold today but warm temperatures ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains putting wind chill values in the negatives this morning. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until noon today. Todays highs will be...
Sub-zero wind chill continues overnight, less wind tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The bitter, arctic air continues to settle into the South Plains with lows again in the single digits, and wind chill values in the negatives overnight. Our Wind Chill Warning for Lubbock county and the northern half of the KCBD viewing area remains in effect until...
