ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Bexar County will cease cold weather relief operations Sunday morning

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As the chilly weather continues across the San Antonio area, Bexar County officials have announced when they will cease cold weather relief operations. A third hard freeze is expected overnight Saturday/early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s yet again.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Power outages: several people without power in Bandera County

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — At one point, more than 2,800 people were without power in Bandera County on Friday morning after an arctic blast moved into Texas on Thursday night. You can view the Bandera Electric Cooperative Outage Map here, which at 5:45 a.m., showed more than 2,400 people in the dark. That's around 14% of the county. At 8:30 a.m., the number increased to 2,886 people without power, making that 17.24% of people in the county. Now at 12:45 p.m., the number has dropped to 426.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

VIA to provide fare-free rides to warming centers in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide fare-free rides to residents who need access to a warming center in San Antonio, beginning Thursday. Residents traveling to or from a warming center using bus service, VIA Link (within the northwest, northeast, and south zones) or VIAtrans service can travel fare-free as long as warming centers remain open.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox38corpuschristi.com

5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze

SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

CPS Energy warning customers of scammer during winter blast

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Subfreezing temperatures could continue in the San Antonio area through Christmas, and CPS Energy is warning customers about scammers who threaten to disconnect service. As a policy, CPS Energy says it never disconnects service from customers the day before or after a holiday. Further,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County offices to close Friday due to freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Due to temperatures expected to dip into the teens and wind chills in single digits, Bexar County offices will be closed Friday. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ordered the closure in an effort to keep employees safe from the frigid weather, according to a news release.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy