Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
Bexar County will cease cold weather relief operations Sunday morning
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As the chilly weather continues across the San Antonio area, Bexar County officials have announced when they will cease cold weather relief operations. A third hard freeze is expected overnight Saturday/early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s yet again.
keranews.org
Weather service, city, county offer guidance before bitter cold arrives
A strong cold front will bring temperatures to near or below freezing before sunset Thursday over the Hill Country and Austin. It will reach San Antonio by midday with gusty winds and a fast drop in temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. By Thursday morning, Texas was already feeling...
CPS Energy tackles San Antonio outages; Bandera pushes rolling outages
San Antonio crews worked overnight repairing downed power lines.
KENS 5
San Antonio church opening their doors to the unsheltered with freezing temperatures outside
Volunteers at the Catholic Worker House served breakfast and shared information on where to stay warm. They're hoping some of their regulars are okay.
Northeast San Antonio apartment units damaged after fire breaks out
SAN ANTONIO — An apartment unit fire in northeast San Antonio has forced residents to relocate, just before Christmas. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at a complex on Pebbleshire and Sanford Road. San Antonio Fire Department's Brett Guevara spoke to KENS 5, saying the fire...
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Power outages: several people without power in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — At one point, more than 2,800 people were without power in Bandera County on Friday morning after an arctic blast moved into Texas on Thursday night. You can view the Bandera Electric Cooperative Outage Map here, which at 5:45 a.m., showed more than 2,400 people in the dark. That's around 14% of the county. At 8:30 a.m., the number increased to 2,886 people without power, making that 17.24% of people in the county. Now at 12:45 p.m., the number has dropped to 426.
tpr.org
Several thousand residents left without power after blustery night; more bitter cold ahead
Several thousand residents across the Hill Country and San Antonio lost power after a blustery Thursday night and Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 30 and 40 miles per hour were in the overnight forecast. The Bandera Electric Cooperative reported by 1 p.m. it had restored power to the 2,300...
Family of five escapes burning house that started from space heater, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said a space heater is to blame for a house fire on the city's west side. The call came in around 11 p.m. on Friday for a house fire in the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive. The battalion chief said...
San Antonio restaurant openings that made for a delicious year
It was a big year for foodies.
KSAT 12
VIA to provide fare-free rides to warming centers in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide fare-free rides to residents who need access to a warming center in San Antonio, beginning Thursday. Residents traveling to or from a warming center using bus service, VIA Link (within the northwest, northeast, and south zones) or VIAtrans service can travel fare-free as long as warming centers remain open.
fox38corpuschristi.com
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
KSAT 12
Happy Holidays!🎄Here’s a look at our chilly weekend forecast in San Antonio
After Thursday’s Arctic cold front blew through South Central Texas, a big taste of winter has settled in for the holiday weekend. Friday morning brought the second-coldest low temperature ever recorded on a Dec. 23 to San Antonio, with a widespread hard freeze found across the region. Another hard...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio- and none of us seem to agree. So I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in San Antonio. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
San Antonio's Loop 410 reopens after 19-hour police negotiation
Find an alternative route.
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas Day
For people in San Antonio who have yet to plan their Christmas meal, there are still some great options available, with many restaurants in San Antonio planning to open on Christmas Day,
KTSA
CPS Energy warning customers of scammer during winter blast
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Subfreezing temperatures could continue in the San Antonio area through Christmas, and CPS Energy is warning customers about scammers who threaten to disconnect service. As a policy, CPS Energy says it never disconnects service from customers the day before or after a holiday. Further,...
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour
San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.
KSAT 12
Bexar County offices to close Friday due to freezing weather
SAN ANTONIO – Due to temperatures expected to dip into the teens and wind chills in single digits, Bexar County offices will be closed Friday. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ordered the closure in an effort to keep employees safe from the frigid weather, according to a news release.
Comments / 1