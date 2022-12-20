Read full article on original website
Traffic stop in Portland leads to teen firearm arrest
PORTLAND, Maine — A traffic stop performed by police Thursday night in Portland resulted in an arrest of a teenager. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Portland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 295 for a vehicle with suspended registration plates, a release from the department said Friday.
Daniel the Hardware Shop Cat Delights Visitors in South Portland, Maine
Being a cat person, this writer always loves hearing about people's fluffy feline companions. When a pet's a local celebrity who brings joy to everyone he or she meets, it makes things all the merrier. Meet Daniel the hardware shop cat. He hangs out at Shoppers True Value Hardware in...
Iconic Maine Landmark Receives Noticeable Damaged From Storm
For most of us, the first thing we did after waking up this morning, was take stock of how the storm affected our property. Even though the storm had pretty much left Central Maine by late evening on Friday, it was definitely a lot easier to see any damage in the daylight.
WGME
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm
An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
WMTW
Crews at scene of person trapped inside flooded home in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Crews are working to rescue a person in Old Orchard Beach as flood waters continue to rise from Friday's storm. The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department confirmed they are on scene at the home on Porter Road. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Flooding in Old Orchard...
PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person from flooded road
WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out."Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
Falmouth, Maine, Jewelry Maker is Hiding Gifts in the Portland Area to Be Discovered
Sari Rachel from Falmouth is acting a little like Santa Claus as we get close to Christmas. She's a self-taught metalsmith that makes jewelry by hand to sell on her website, sarirae.com. My girlfriend Michele is a big fan and was excited to see that Sari Rae was doing a...
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
I Can’t Believe I Never Noticed Maine Walmarts Had These Before
I have always thought of myself as being a pretty smart guy. However, sometimes, I am amazed at the basic things I fail to notice. The other day, I was talking to a guy outside Walmart in Augusta. He mentioned that he wasn't sure where he parked. I told him...
Vigils held across Maine for those who have died experiencing homelessness
PORTLAND, Maine — There is no denying homelessness is a significant problem in Maine. The number of homeless Mainers doubled in the past year, according to data from MaineHousing, an independent organization created by the Maine legislature. On Wednesday night, communities around the state came together for vigils to...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
themainewire.com
Maine Mom Filing Human Rights Complaint Against School That Secretly Coached Daughter Into Gender Change
The mother of a Damariscotta 13-year-old who public school officials encouraged to undertake a gender transition is filing a complaint against the school with the Maine Human Rights Commission. Amber Lavigne, of Newcastle, discovered that Great Salt Bay Community School employees had started to socially transition her daughter into a...
WGME
2 taken to hospital after fire in Gardiner
GARDINER (WGME) - Gardiner Fire Department reported a house fire at 3 Dennis Avenue in Gardiner early Saturday morning. It is believed that the cause of the fire was the family's generator. They had lost power during the storm. The home was a historic structure. It is not believed to...
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
mainepublic.org
Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing
Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
Union nurses at Maine Medical Center stripped of paid-leave benefits
PORTLAND, Maine — In a holiday-themed showing of disapproval, nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland compared hospital president Jeff Sanders and other management officials to "Scrooges" on Wednesday. Outside the south entrance of the hospital, nurses held a press conference, speaking out against their employer after their paid-leave...
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
