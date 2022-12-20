ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Tennessean

Should Tennessee Titans rest starters vs Dallas Cowboys or look for way to win? It matters.

The Tennessee Titans' next game matters as much as coach Mike Vrabel wants it to. After losing 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the playoff hopes of the Titans (7-8) rest in an interesting position. The Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South with a head-to-head matchup coming in Week 18. The Jaguars play the Texans next week and the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but those games don't...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Brees is once again the NFL's all-time leader in pass completion percentage

Look, there’s no doubting whether Drew Brees is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history. But it’s still good to see it written down and backed up by the numbers. Brees is once again the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage after some young aspirants to his title took a nosedive — his career mark of 67.7% is the highest measured at Pro Football Reference out of 208 qualifying quarterbacks, meaning those who have attempted at least 14 passes per game as well as at least 1,500 career pass attempts.
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: USC's recruiting success level is in the eyes of the beholder

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Recruiting success: So, here we are on Christmas Day and the final night of Hanukkah and the topic around the table is whether the Trojans’ early signing period was elite, successful, satisfactory, or a disappointment given the expectations. Perhaps it depends on the recruiting eyes of the beholder, but it's probably a topic of discussion while unwrapping presents. Certainly, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley thinks it was a success after most recruiting rankings had the Trojans around 15th - give or take - in the country. Recruiting success – Part 2: The reality is that no team gets all the recruits they wanted. At some level, Lincoln Riley is right when he said at Wednesday’s signing day presser, “The goal is to not to win signing day, the goal is to win championships.” True, but it takes elite talent to win championships. Just look at the annual star-studded rosters at Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State the past several years. Legendary Hall of fame coach Lou Holtz often has said, “It’s not about the X’s and the O’s but the Billy’s and the Joe’s.” Great coaches that coach great talent are difficult to beat. However, average coaching tutoring great talent generally falls short. LIncoln Riley is being paid an overwhelming amount of money not just to win but to win championships. Winning could be defined as 8-4, 10-2, or even 12-2, but at USC it's not just about winning but to winning championships: Conference and National Championships. Riley knows that.
