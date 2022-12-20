Read full article on original website
Related
Good news for Jets fans? The Zach Wilson era is over and New York can move on
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Charles Curtis is filling in for Andy Nesbitt. I know there isn’t much I can say to cheer up New York Jets fans after...
Report: Sean Payton Has Already Picked Out His DC For When He Returns To Coaching
The worst kept secret in the NFL is that Sean Payton wants to return to coaching again one day. Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last year. However, he's made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to coach again. If the latest report on Payton is ...
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Florida State assistant coach hired as head coach at HBCU
The deal is reportedly for three years as the longtime assistant earns his first job leading a program.
Should Tennessee Titans rest starters vs Dallas Cowboys or look for way to win? It matters.
The Tennessee Titans' next game matters as much as coach Mike Vrabel wants it to. After losing 19-14 to the Houston Texans on Saturday, the playoff hopes of the Titans (7-8) rest in an interesting position. The Titans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC South with a head-to-head matchup coming in Week 18. The Jaguars play the Texans next week and the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but those games don't...
Cowboys Rookie Involved in Car Accident
Williams was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said, as was the driver of the other car.
Browns drop big news on Nick Chubb, injured starters vs. Saints
The injury list has not been a short one down the stretch for the Cleveland Browns as they have had a plethora of valuable players appear on their injury list this week. Center Ethan Pocic has been designated for return, running back Nick Chubb has missed practice all week, and five other starters missed practice yesterday for the Browns.
Drew Brees is once again the NFL's all-time leader in pass completion percentage
Look, there’s no doubting whether Drew Brees is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history. But it’s still good to see it written down and backed up by the numbers. Brees is once again the NFL’s all-time leader in completion percentage after some young aspirants to his title took a nosedive — his career mark of 67.7% is the highest measured at Pro Football Reference out of 208 qualifying quarterbacks, meaning those who have attempted at least 14 passes per game as well as at least 1,500 career pass attempts.
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
The Bulls star drew inspiration from the great Denzel Washington to dispute the latest report about him possibly eyeing an offseason trade.
IMHO Sunday: USC's recruiting success level is in the eyes of the beholder
In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Recruiting success: So, here we are on Christmas Day and the final night of Hanukkah and the topic around the table is whether the Trojans’ early signing period was elite, successful, satisfactory, or a disappointment given the expectations. Perhaps it depends on the recruiting eyes of the beholder, but it's probably a topic of discussion while unwrapping presents. Certainly, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley thinks it was a success after most recruiting rankings had the Trojans around 15th - give or take - in the country. Recruiting success – Part 2: The reality is that no team gets all the recruits they wanted. At some level, Lincoln Riley is right when he said at Wednesday’s signing day presser, “The goal is to not to win signing day, the goal is to win championships.” True, but it takes elite talent to win championships. Just look at the annual star-studded rosters at Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State the past several years. Legendary Hall of fame coach Lou Holtz often has said, “It’s not about the X’s and the O’s but the Billy’s and the Joe’s.” Great coaches that coach great talent are difficult to beat. However, average coaching tutoring great talent generally falls short. LIncoln Riley is being paid an overwhelming amount of money not just to win but to win championships. Winning could be defined as 8-4, 10-2, or even 12-2, but at USC it's not just about winning but to winning championships: Conference and National Championships. Riley knows that.
Patriots Sign Cowboys Ex; Moves for Bengals
New England is making moves ahead of the Bengals game and officially placed incumbent long-snapper Joe Cardona on season-ending injured reserve.
Saints Announce Personnel Moves For Week 16 At Cleveland
New Orleans makes some roster additions in advance of their Christmas Eve battle at the Cleveland Browns.
Bengals' biggest Pro Bowl snub might not be who you think
When looking at the list of Pro Bowl snubs this year for the Cincinnati Bengals, elite nose tackle DJ Reader sticks out as the obvious talking point. Reader is one of the game’s best defenders outright, yet somehow landed as a fifth alternate when it was revealed that Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson were named to the all-star game.
Comments / 0