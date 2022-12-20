Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria. As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15,...
Report examines Tennessee and U.S. prison phone call charges
(The Center Square) — A phone call from a local Tennessee jail costs an average of $2.97 per minute for a 15-minue call, 1.8 times more expensive than state prisons, according to a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative. The report looked at costs of calls across the...
Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide
OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in North Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
State launches new review of CAFO standards
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching the latest review of standards used to regulate siting and expansion of large livestock farms. A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of the review. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Mexico using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Gov. Whitmer signs flurry of bills to close out first term
(The Center Square) – In the final hurrah of her first term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed what her office claims is the 1000th bipartisan bill approved by the governor during her first four years. The governor on Thursday signed bills to amend the Michigan Reconnect Act, extend the Low...
Louisiana audit finds Delgado Community College overstated assets, appropriations
(The Center Square) — Delgado Community College overstated its capital assets and appropriations by tens of millions of dollars in its most recent annual fiscal report, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an audit report for Delgado Community College for fiscal year 2022...
Struzzi: Eager to see what Shapiro offers, urges focus on actions 'in a bipartisan manner'
In a year-end newsletter to his constituents, state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, expressed holiday and New Year’s greetings on behalf of his family and staff. He also said he is eager to see what the Shapiro administration will offer. “As we all know, we will be forging ahead with...
AARP Wyoming Reports on Scams Hitting Local Residents
Government Impersonation Scam: If you receive an email with the subject line of “New Document From the IRS Portal” with the sender’s address listed as “Social Security Administration” but really from a westbrooklawfirm.com email address, don’t download the attachment or call the number in the email.
SWEPCO crews struggle to restore power after Arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- SWEPCO crews are working hard to restore power after strong winds from an Arctic front knocked tree limbs into power lines, along with scattered equipment issues that knocked out the juice all across their service area in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. The worst is in Louisiana where...
EPA plans January meeting on Hawaii's Red Hill
(The Center Square) - The public will get their say next month on a proposed consent order between the U.S Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S Navy that would shutter the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000...
People evacuated from Omaha apartments with no heat on frigid night before Christmas Eve
OMAHA — A number of people had to be moved from their downtown Omaha apartments Friday night because they had no heat. Omaha Fire Department personnel were called to the apartment building at 2207 Jones St. shortly after 8 p.m. as the temperature sank toward zero two nights before Christmas.
Metzgar previews 2023 session
Delegate Ric Metzgar (R-6) would like to preview the 445th Session of the Maryland General Assembly which meets starting January 11 through April 10, 2023. Delegate Metzgar pre-filed one bill to reduce the number of Early Voting days to four days not including Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays. He feels this would be an important cost saving measure because he feels that the current Early Voting system is too long. This measure would save taxpayers money.
Teen charged in connection with November homicide shot woman eight times, authorities say
OMAHA — An 18-year-old Omahan fired at least 11 shots at a 20-year-old woman on Nov. 6, killing her, authorities said. Keanu Louis was ordered held without bail by a judge Thursday afternoon. He faces a first-degree murder charge and two firearms charges, and is being charged as an adult.
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching...
State legislators need more time to review voting rules, nonpartisan group says
In October, 28 kids and four adults at Allentown's Happy Smiles Learning Center were taken to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, as the day care was not required to have a CO detector. In the prior spring, state Rep. Jeannie McNeill (D-Lehigh County) introduced a bill requiring day care...
PUC asks consumers to conserve Electricity throughout holiday weekend
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Saturday urged members of the public to conserve electricity over the holiday weekend. PJM Interconnection, which serves as the power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, has requested that consumers reduce their use of electricity between 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 25, due to continuing frigid weather. The request for conservation is issued for Pennsylvania, along with the 12 other states and the District of Columbia.
