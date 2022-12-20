ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay

Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
NEBRASKA STATE
State health agency recommends Nebraskans temporarily avoid eating alfalfa sprouts

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Nebraskans avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while state and local agencies investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by the salmonella bacteria. As of Friday, 12 people reported becoming ill after eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec. 4 and Dec. 15,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Report examines Tennessee and U.S. prison phone call charges

(The Center Square) — A phone call from a local Tennessee jail costs an average of $2.97 per minute for a 15-minue call, 1.8 times more expensive than state prisons, according to a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative. The report looked at costs of calls across the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide

OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act

Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
ILLINOIS STATE
State launches new review of CAFO standards

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is launching the latest review of standards used to regulate siting and expansion of large livestock farms. A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of the review. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts...
WISCONSIN STATE
Gov. Whitmer signs flurry of bills to close out first term

(The Center Square) – In the final hurrah of her first term, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed what her office claims is the 1000th bipartisan bill approved by the governor during her first four years. The governor on Thursday signed bills to amend the Michigan Reconnect Act, extend the Low...
MICHIGAN STATE
AARP Wyoming Reports on Scams Hitting Local Residents

Government Impersonation Scam: If you receive an email with the subject line of “New Document From the IRS Portal” with the sender’s address listed as “Social Security Administration” but really from a westbrooklawfirm.com email address, don’t download the attachment or call the number in the email.
WYOMING STATE
SWEPCO crews struggle to restore power after Arctic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. -- SWEPCO crews are working hard to restore power after strong winds from an Arctic front knocked tree limbs into power lines, along with scattered equipment issues that knocked out the juice all across their service area in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. The worst is in Louisiana where...
LOUISIANA STATE
EPA plans January meeting on Hawaii's Red Hill

(The Center Square) - The public will get their say next month on a proposed consent order between the U.S Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S Navy that would shutter the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000...
HAWAII STATE
Metzgar previews 2023 session

Delegate Ric Metzgar (R-6) would like to preview the 445th Session of the Maryland General Assembly which meets starting January 11 through April 10, 2023. Delegate Metzgar pre-filed one bill to reduce the number of Early Voting days to four days not including Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays. He feels this would be an important cost saving measure because he feels that the current Early Voting system is too long. This measure would save taxpayers money.
MARYLAND STATE
PUC asks consumers to conserve Electricity throughout holiday weekend

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Saturday urged members of the public to conserve electricity over the holiday weekend. PJM Interconnection, which serves as the power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, has requested that consumers reduce their use of electricity between 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 25, due to continuing frigid weather. The request for conservation is issued for Pennsylvania, along with the 12 other states and the District of Columbia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

