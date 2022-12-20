Read full article on original website
msn.com
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic
DC bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn tonight officially made known their plans for their first movie under their regime: It’s Superman, a script that the latter is currently writing about the Man of Steel’s early days. It’s not an origins story, but a new actor will be sought to play Superman. As for Henry Cavill — while the DC bosses, would like to work with him, he’s been informed he’s not part of the next iteration of Superman given its new direction. The actor later confirmed that , saying, “My turn to wear the cape has passed.” Related Story Henry Cavill...
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
James Gunn Shoots Down Claim Gal Gadot Was “Booted” From DC Universe After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Axing
James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tasked to shake up the DC Universe and in doing so have scrapped several ideas from the past regime like Henry Cavill’s return as Superman and Patty Jenkins’ take on Wonder Woman 3. Many fans have speculated that with the axing of the third installment of the Wonder Woman film, Gal Gadot had been “booted” from DC. However, Gunn provided some clarity about Gadot and where she currently stands. “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” Gunn replied. Gunn’s response could be interpreted in two ways: 1. Gadot is still working with...
hypebeast.com
DC Comics and James Gunn Hints at Potential End of the Snyderverse, "We Are Not Going To Make Every Single Person Happy"
DC Comics fans are in for a massive shakeup after James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over as the new leadership at Warner Bros. for DC content. Earlier, reports of DC and Warner Bros. canceling Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 were confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The publication has also indicated that Gunn and Safran are in the final stages of preparing to reveal their multiyear plans for DC to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. The plan, which is currently still in flux, is slated to serve as a blueprint for how DC should be moving forward, while also introducing a new vision for the franchise.
ComicBook
The Flash: DC Studios Reportedly Debating Including a Henry Cavill Superman Cameo
The future of the live-action DC mythos is turning a new corner, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The new studio will be creatively spearheading movies, television shows, and more inspired by the publisher's comics, and there's definitely been no shortage of speculation as to what that could entail. On Wednesday night, The Hollywood Reporter began to shed some light on those possibilities — and may have revealed a long-rumored cameo in The Flash movie in the process. In addition to revealing that Patty Jenkins' current incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward at DC Studios, the report also looks at the larger net of established DC characters.
ComicBook
Black Adam in Jeopardy: Dwayne Johnson's DC Future Unclear Amid Conflicting Reports
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's future in the DC Universe is currently looking unclear, as his DC Superhero movie Black Adam continues to struggle at the box office. It's now being reported that the underperformance of Black Adam has made Johnson's future in the DC franchise much more unclear, as the new DC Studios era begins under James Gunn and Peter Safran. With rumors now swirling that Gunn and Safran are close to revealing their plans for the DCU, figuring out how The Rock's Black Adam fits into the mix (or not) is indeed a big piece of the puzzle.
toofab.com
James Gunn Responds to DC Shakeup Rumors: 'We Are Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy'
Gunn speaks out following reports Wonder Woman 3 is dead, Black Adam 2 and Henry Cavill's return may not happen and Jason Momoa could abandon Aquaman for Lobo. James Gunn opened up about the major rumored shakeups in the DC universe ... but didn't get too specific about what is or isn't happening in the wake of The Hollywood Reporter's bombshell report from Wednesday.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ reportedly pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery amid James Gunn DC shakeup
A tempest has come to the island of Themyscira. The Hollywood Reporter broke the surprising news late Wednesday that the third Gal Gadot-led “Wonder Woman” film, meant to be directed by series stalwart Patty Jenkins, is not happening. This is the biggest shakeup under the DC Comics umbrella of movies at Warner Bros. Discovery since CEO David Zaslav put James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of DC Studios. Let’s hope nobody put a down payment on a new house! The 2017 “Wonder Woman,” which starred Gadot and Chris Pine, was a massive international hit, bringing in well over $800 million...
IGN
DC Could Soon Be Ending the Snyderverse for Good, James Gunn Responds
Buckle up, DC fans; it may be the end of the Snyderverse as we know it. DC Studios has been in the middle of a massive shakeup for months now as new leadership at Warner Bros looks to change the future for DC content. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the studio may be undergoing yet another drastic change: the full on shuttering of the Snyderverse.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Reveal New Photo From Holiday Film Red One
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are back in a new behind-the-scenes photo from their Amazon Studios holiday movie Red One. The Prime Video original film will unite two of the biggest names in Hollywood, the current Black Adam actor, and the now-retired Captain America. Lately, there's been some discrepancy regarding the box office vitality of Black Adam, with one report claiming the Dwayne Johnson DC film was a flop, and another stating Black Adam is actually a success. While fans debate the merits of which report is accurate, they can distract themselves with a black-and-white photo of Johnson and Evans on the set of Red One.
CNET
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, DC Cameo Explained as Movie Gets HBO Max Release Date
Black Adam is coming to HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 16, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concludes its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
Collider
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
ABC News
'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi tells fans to give new DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran 'a break'
Zachary Levi urged restless fans to "be patient" as James Gunn and Peter Safran chart a new future for DC Comics superheroes, including the character he plays, Shazam. In the last week, some fans were so vocal in their criticism of some of the pair's decisions, like not having Henry Cavill return as Superman, that Gunn responded to the "disrespectful outcry," saying, "No one loves to be harassed or called names."
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on "DC Drama" Amid James Gunn's Recasting & Changes
There's been no shortage of speculation about the future of the DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran teasing elements of their new plans as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The duo's new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters is already including a major recast, with plans to reboot Superman with a new, younger actor going forward, begging the question of what other existing characters could get recast in the process. Shazam! star Zachary Levi is the latest to weigh in on that speculation, assuring fans that although he's unsure exactly what the future holds, he has faith in Gunn and Safran's overall plans. This comes after Levi had previously responded to tweets from fans suggesting that he was being recast, with the actor responding "Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet... We all Gucci."
