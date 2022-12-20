ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

edglentoday.com

Man Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Friend

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday that a 41-year-old St. Louis man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a 34-year prison term for the fatal shooting of a friend in Maryville. Danyiel M. Johnson pleaded guilty Thursday to killing Ronald L. Holland, 41, also of St. Louis, on March 17.
MARYVILLE, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?

Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

‘Neuro Blooms’ shines a light on neurodiversity

Art exhibition Neuro Blooms paints a picture of how different brains work — specifically those of people living with specific mental health conditions. Created by artist Leslie Holt, each “bloom” applies vivid color to PET scans to represent the brain activity of people experiencing different mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and schizophrenia.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

3 trends that are shaping the future of arts in St. Louis in 2023 and beyond

St. Louis artists and arts organizations saw 2022 as the beginning of the new normal after the coronavirus pandemic upended life and leisure. Indoor concerts resumed in force, and music festivals expanded to larger outdoor spaces. Local artists spun fresh creative takes on old classics. Others found inspiration for new works in moments of St. Louis history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'The fiscally responsible decision': St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones vetoes firefighter pension change

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has vetoed legislation that would return pension board control to firefighter interests, her office said Friday. Jones' spokesman said the measure had been consistently opposed by City Budget Director Paul Payne and Comptroller Darlene Green. Jones' predecessor, Lyda Krewson, vetoed similar legislation last year, a move Jones' spokesman said was "the fiscally responsible decision."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Bethalto Police: Felony Methamphetamine Charges Issued

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced methamphetamine charges for two suspects in Madison County Circuit Court. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. ROBERT D. HAMOR. M/W AGE: 57. (Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 15...
BETHALTO, IL
mymoinfo.com

Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies

(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
POTOSI, MO

