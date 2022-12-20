Toledo men's basketball shoots past Vermont on road

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Toledo men’s basketball team had four starters score in double figures on its way to defeating the University of Vermont 84-72 on Tuesday at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium.

The Rockets (8-4) led for 36 of the 40 minutes, and they built a 42-28 halftime edge. The Catamounts fell to 6-8 overall.

"I'm very proud of the way we played a Vermont team which has won six straight conference titles and is hard to beat at home," Toledo coach Tod Kowalczyk said. "Now we're going to take a much-needed break for the holidays and get ready for conference play in January."

J.T. Shumate and Setric Millner, Jr., paced UT with 19 and 18 points, respectively, on a strong shooting night for the Rockets.

Toledo shot 54.1 percent overall (33 of 61) and knocked in 8 of 15 attempts (53.3 percent) from 3-point range. The Rockets finished better than 50 percent from 3-point range for the first time since making 14 of 26 against Oakland in a 112-90 home win on Nov. 16.

Shumate sank all three of his 3-point attempts, going 7 of 10 from the floor. Millner was 8 of 14 overall, 2 of 4 from 3, and rounded out his line with 10 points for his third double-double of the season, helping UT take a 42-26 edge on the boards.

RayJ Dennis chipped in 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists for UT, while Dante Maddox, Jr., had an efficient 12 points (5 of 6 overall) with seven rebounds. Ra’Heim Moss, UT’s fifth starter, had eight points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Vermont’s Dylan Penn scored the first four points of the game to give the Catamounts their largest lead.

The Rockets went ahead at 8-6 on a Millner jumper, and, after a 14-all tie, took full control with a 12-0 run stretching from the 12:28 to 8:58 marks. Shumate and Andre Lorentsson each hit a 3-pointer in the run, while Shumate had another jumper later on.

The Catamounts never pulled within eight points in the second half.

Penn’s 20 points led Vermont, while Aaron Deloney had 15 points and four 3-pointers. The Catamounts shot 42.4 percent overall (28 of 66), including 11 of 27 (40.7 percent) from beyond the arc.

Toledo is off for the rest of the week and returns to action for home game against Lourdes University at 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Savage Arena.