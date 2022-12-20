ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fallon Sherrock pays price for missed doubles in World Championship defeat

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULUJE_0jpPP6N200

Fallon Sherrock was left to rue a number of missed chances as she lost to Ricky Evans in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

Three years after becoming the first female player to win a match, and subsequently, two consecutive matches in the event, Sherrock won the opening set against Evans at Alexandra Palace.

The Women’s World Matchplay winner had four darts at a double to win the third set before busting on five, while she also led 2-0 in the fourth set and missed two darts to win it before Evans took out 107 to seal a 3-1 win.

“I knew it was going to be tough but I didn’t expect it to be that tough,” a relieved Evans told Sky Sports.

“She is so good. The thing is people are cheering because it’s a lady player, they don’t respect how good she is actually at darts. She was the better player in that game.

“I got away with that and I’m so happy to win. I’m chuffed to bits.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte not happy to be playing again so soon after World Cup

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is not happy to be playing so soon after the World Cup and has hinted he will select those who have remained in England for the Boxing Day clash at Brentford.The Premier League resumes merely a week after Spurs duo Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero battled it out in Qatar to win the World Cup.While Conte has already confirmed the World Cup finalists will not play on Monday, the Italian has a decision to make over Croatia’s Ivan Perisic as well as England pair Harry Kane and Eric Dier after the trio all made the...
The Independent

Kempton stage is set for ‘sensational’ Boxing Day of racing

The stage is set for a Boxing Day spectacular at Kempton, with clerk of the course Barney Clifford anticipating a "sensational" afternoon's racing.Following a spate of abandoned fixtures during the recent cold snap, a welcome rise in temperatures this week means a full programme is set to go ahead for one of the biggest days in the sport, with 11 meetings scheduled to take place across Britain and Ireland.Kempton is very much the focus of attention on British soil, with the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase the centrepiece of a card enhanced by the Long Walk Hurdle, which was saved...
The Independent

10 best matches in the Premier League and beyond to watch over Christmas and new year

The end of the World Cup 2022 was as thrilling as it was exhausting to follow extensively, but the football simply doesn’t stop there.Domestic action is straight back on the agenda and England’s top clubs return to League Cup action even before Christmas arrives – while the Premier League makes its comeback to our screens on Boxing Day.Even though one round of fixtures has been taken out of the usually hectic schedule between Christmas and the new year, there’s still plenty of action to take in across that two-week period - especially with other leagues also up and running beyond...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to start second half of season strong

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on his side to pick up where they left off in November and cap Boxing Day with victory over West Ham.The Gunners were the best team in the Premier League during the first half of the season and hold a five-point advantage over defending champions Manchester City.West Ham, who are 16th, visit the Emirates on Monday (26 December), with Arsenal eager to quickly regain momentum after a six-week break due to the World Cup.Arteta said: “We need to [build momentum] on the pitch. We have talked a lot about it. We know the...
The Independent

The Independent

992K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy