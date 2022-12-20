Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Reacts to Vladimir Putin's 'Slip of the Tongue'
The Russian president called his invasion of Ukraine a "war" instead of a "special military operation," which was how the Kremlin previously described it.
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
Newly freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said he 'wholeheartedly' supports Russia's war in Ukraine and would 'certainly' volunteer: report
"I'm proud that I'm Russian and that our president is Putin," Bout said in an interview after suggesting he would volunteer to fight against Ukraine.
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia
Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Michael Cohen said Saturday he believes the former president was going to give classified documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago to America's adversaries.
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Putin issues new nuclear threat to the West by readying Yars missile capable of striking US and Britain
Russia issued a new nuclear threat to the West today by ostentatiously readying a Yars strategic missile for combat use at a location southwest of Moscow. A video shows the installation of the huge rocket into a silo at the Kozelsk military compound in Russia's western Kaluga region. The missile is capable of striking targets in the United States and Britain.
Russia’s army is so ineffective it will probably not be able to take much territory in Ukraine for ‘the next several months’, UK intel says
The UK predicted Russia's army is "unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1075M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0