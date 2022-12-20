Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens upOlu'RemiMoscow, ID
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Related
Taxi driver who dropped off Idaho murder victims breaks silence
Speaking for the first time and exclusively to DailyMail.com, the private taxi driver said he can't recall anything that was 'amiss' the night he took Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen home.
Idaho Killings Spark Fight Between Teacher Accused in Murder and Web Sleuth
Despite claims from the web sleuth, the Moscow Police Department has not said that the professor was involved in the crime.
Cabbie who drove slain Idaho students home said they were ‘excited’ to go home and eat pasta
A taxi driver who took University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen home on the night of the grisly murders said the girls were “super excited” about going home to chow down on mac and cheese — as he opened up about how the unsolved slayings have “weighed” on him. Speaking to the Daily Mail this week on condition of anonymity, the cabbie said he was likely one of the last people to see Goncalves and Mogen, both 21, alive before they were slaughtered along with their roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, on Nov....
Family of Slain University of Idaho Student Mails out Flyers Pleading for Tips in Quadruple Homicide
The family of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students killed in a violent quadruple homicide nearly six weeks ago, has mailed out 5,000 flyers to homes in and around the city of Moscow pleading for people to come forward with any information or video they have that could provide clues.
newsnationnow.com
‘Dark tourism’: True crime fans visit Moscow, Idaho
(NewsNation) — The Idaho home where four college students were killed has been the site of so-called “dark tourism” since the incident. Jeffrey Podoshen, a leading scholar on the subject, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that visiting crime scenes is a way for people to “experience death from a safe distance.”
Idaho Professor Sues TikToker for Videos Accusing Her of Murdering Students
A University of Idaho professor has filed a defamation lawsuit against a TikToker who accused her of perpetrating the murder of four students in videos shared online. TikToker Ashley Guillard, who has more than 105,000 followers, posted six videos in which she sought to tie history chair Rebecca Scofield to the murders. She also alleged that Scofield had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims. The lawsuit alleges Guillard uses tarot cards to “solve” crimes. Guillard has “decided to use the community’s pain for her online self-promotion,” Scofield’s complaint says. The professor was in Portland visiting friends when the students were murdered, the lawsuit says. She had sent a letter to the TikTok personality in November demanding she take the videos down, but Guillard allegedly went on to make more. The professor “fears for her life and for the lives of her family members,” the lawsuit says.Read it at Idaho Statesman
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 22, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, December 22, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- Complaint of female who won't stop yelling. RP having an anxiety attack. No ambulance needed. Not physical. No report. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-M11000 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 600 BLK STYNER AVE. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition:...
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students’ deaths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Eugene, Oregon, is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
Idaho Cops Slap Down Abandoned Hyundai Probe, Plead With Public
Police investigating the grisly murders of four Idaho students have pleaded with the public to stop contacting the owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that was identified by another police department as a possible link to the slayings. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras in Moscow, Idaho, on the night of the brutal slayings of Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. Cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the murders. Photos of the “abandoned car,” found in Eugene, Oregon, began to spread online, with a...
Update on Moscow murders: Car found in Oregon has no connection to Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) sent an update regarding an earlier press release sent out Tuesday about a White Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon. They said that police have spoken with the owner and that they don't believe she has any connection to the murders. "The...
Abandoned Car Now Part of Probe Into Idaho Students’ Slayings
Cops in Moscow, Idaho, say they’re investigating whether an abandoned white Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon, may be tied to the massacre of four University of Idaho students last month. A white Elantra was captured on security cameras the night of the slayings, and cops had previously asked for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, calling it “key” to solving the quadruple murder. Despite 10,000 tips coming in, cops are yet to identify a suspect or find the knife used to stab Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves as they slept. But the discovery of the abandoned Elantra, which had frontal damage and no license plate, may provide a long-awaited break in the stalling investigation. Police in Eugene, which is home to the University of Oregon nearly 500 miles from Moscow, told Law&Crime they plan to impound and investigate the vehicle, then forwarded their findings to detectives in Idaho. Law&Crime obtained pictures of the white Elantra found in Oregon. Police are currently investigating if any relation to the #Idaho4 murders. pic.twitter.com/2TIakQcY3E— Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 20, 2022 Read it at Law&Crime
Tri-City Herald
Moscow police chief defends investigation as unverified video footage surfaces
Moscow Police Chief James Fry on Tuesday defended his command of the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, pushing back against growing questions as the homicide case nears six weeks old — and is still without a suspect. “What I want people to know...
KHQ Right Now
Local resident creates t-shirts to honor Idaho murder victims, proceeds going to families
MOSCOW, Idaho - A local resident is selling t-shirts to raise money for the families of the four University of Idaho (UI) students who were killed last month. Lewiston resident Cher Mccomas, said her sister reached out with the idea of creating a shirt because her daughter is a junior at UI. Mccomas' niece was good friends with victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, making this project personal for her.
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
KLEWTV
Slick conditions on the Lewiston Hill
Idaho State Police responded to numerous semi trucks on the Lewiston Hill that were having a tough time getting up the grade. Some successfully moved on after chaining up, while others needed assistance from tow trucks to make it to the top. So far, no reports of any major injuries as of Friday morning.
inlander.com
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
koze.com
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1075M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3