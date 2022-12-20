Elon Musk’s security team allegedly hit motorist during ‘crazy stalker’ incident

California police are investigating allegations that Elon Musk ’s security team hit a man with a vehicle in an incident the billionaire claimed involved a “crazy stalker.”

The billionaire took to Twitter last week to claim that the incident outside of Los Angeles was an example of why he was banning the publication of his real-time location on the platform.

Now South Pasadena police department has confirmed that an incident did take place on 13 December and that a member of Mr Musk’s team is under investigation, not the victim.

Investigators say that a 29-year-old man from Connecticut told them that a driver in another vehicle confronted him in a parking lot in the LA suburb.

The man said that the other driver accused him of following them on the 110 freeway and struck him with his vehicle and he left the parking lot.

“South Pasadena Police learned the suspect involved in this case is believed to be a member of Elon Musk’s security team,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police say that Mr Musk, who tweeted that the “stalker” had blocked a car belonging to him and climbed onto the hood, was not there at the time of the incident.

The police department says it is reviewing video footage of the situation and has reached out to the billionaire’s team to get statements.

The SPPD said that the victim suffered “superficial injuries” in the incident and that “It appears that each party captured video during the dispute.”

“At no time during the incident did the victim identify the suspect or indicate the altercation was anything more than coincidental,” SPPD said in the press release .