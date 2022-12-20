ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Archbishop of Canterbury and Pope Francis call for end to war in Ukraine

The Archbishop of Canterbury and Pope Francis have used their Christmas addresses to call for an end to the war in Ukraine. During his sermon, Justin Welby also spoke of those suffering “immense anxiety and hardship” during the cost of living crisis and made reference to the “desperate struggles of hospital wards”.

