Woman involved in deadly Evansville crash arrested months later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six months after a deadly crash in Evansville, police suspect drugs and alcohol were involved.

Shortly after midnight Monday morning, police took 19-year-old Jnysia E. Turner into custody. Police accuse her of nearly ten felony charges relating back to that fatal accident on July 10.

Shortly after 5 o’clock that morning, first-responders were sent to a serious crash on Green River Road near the Circle K gas station.

According to the warrant, surveillance video showed Turner’s Ford SUV traveling on Green River Road when it crashed into another vehicle that was leaving a parking lot. Authorities say Turner, her two passengers and the driver of the other vehicle required immediate medical attention after the accident.

Officers say the driver of the other car, Frederick D. Moore III , passed away at the hospital from his injuries. Investigators later determined Turner was travelling at 65 mph at the time of the crash, thirty over the posted speed limit.

After her toxicology results came back, Turner was taken into custody. She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $5,000 bond and has since been released. She faces charges of:

Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More

Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated

Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Sched. I or II Controlled Substance in Blood

Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Motor Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More

Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Substance in Blood

Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Motor Vehicle with an ACE of .08 or More

Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Substance in Blood

Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

