Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
New Illinois Laws in 2023 Will Establish State Snake, Celebrate Sweet Corn and More
The state of Illinois will have dozens of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1, and while most will carve out new programs or add additional public safety measures, a handful will celebrate what makes the state unique. While most Illinoisans are aware that the state bird is the...
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
Michael Madigan indictment highlights year of Illinois news
(WTVO) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michale Madigan hasn’t been in the headlines much in recent weeks. But he was certainly a topic of conversation earlier this year, when was accused in a 23-count indictment of corruption and racketeering. Accusations against Madigan stem from a 2020 report that tabbed him “Public Official A” in an investigation […]
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform.
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
Pritzker Signs Law Requiring Illinois Pensions To Divest From Russia
Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation to divest Illinois pension funds from financial holdings with Russian banks. Pritzker says that as the great-grandson of Ukrainian Jewish refugees, he stands with the people of Ukraine against what he calls Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Less than one...
Is Illinois population still shrinking?
(WTVO) — Illinois residents will learn Thursday if people are continuing to leave the state. Dec. 22 is the day the latest U.S. Census data on population are released. Data shows that in the past 10 years, the Illinois population has dipped by 400,000 people. Illinois lost 18,000 people in 2020, according to the Census […]
Safe or racist?
The red-shirted forces of Moms Demand Action gave State Rep. Denyse (cq) Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) a standing ovation Tuesday, when she summed up her opinion of the National Rifle Association:. “A money-making operation from gun manufacturers based on half of the text of the Second Amendment,” she said during a...
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Illinois judge weighing challenge to SAFE-T Act law ending cash bail
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) – An Illinois judge said he planned to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail. A Kankakee County judge heard arguments Tuesday […]
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois
Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban
CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal. Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.” That was most evident in the testimony from gun right’s groups. “I’m here to tell you that if House […]
You Won’t Believe How These IL Teens Tried To Ruin Christmas
A group of teens in Illinois just made Santa's bad kid list and should get coal in their stockings after committing crimes against Christmas. Teenagers In Illinois Will Make Some Bad Decisions. I'm not afraid to admit I did some things as a teenager that I'm not proud of. Most...
Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents
Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Leaving eighth graders ‘home alone’ during holidays could lead to DCFS investigation
Illinoisans who stop by the neighbors’ for eggnog this December will need to find someone to watch the kids, or they could find themselves under investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Unlike the parents in the Chicagoland Christmas classic “Home Alone,” Illinoisans can face investigation,...
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska. Social Security income is increasing soon for eligible recipients. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. This new adjustment is for cost-of-living (COLA) helps recipients so the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.
Governor Pritzker signs law cutting financial ties with Russia
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is now headed to be completely financially independent from Russia, thanks to a new law. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law that requires the state to divest all assets in pension funds from Russian and Belarusian banks and companies. That move is largely symbolic, as the Governor’s Office estimates only […]
