Illinois State

Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act

Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
Pritzker Signs Law Requiring Illinois Pensions To Divest From Russia

Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation to divest Illinois pension funds from financial holdings with Russian banks. Pritzker says that as the great-grandson of Ukrainian Jewish refugees, he stands with the people of Ukraine against what he calls Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Less than one...
Is Illinois population still shrinking?

(WTVO) — Illinois residents will learn Thursday if people are continuing to leave the state. Dec. 22 is the day the latest U.S. Census data on population are released. Data shows that in the past 10 years, the Illinois population has dipped by 400,000 people. Illinois lost 18,000 people in 2020, according to the Census […]
Safe or racist?

The red-shirted forces of Moms Demand Action gave State Rep. Denyse (cq) Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) a standing ovation Tuesday, when she summed up her opinion of the National Rifle Association:. “A money-making operation from gun manufacturers based on half of the text of the Second Amendment,” she said during a...
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois

Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
Law enforcement, gun rights advocates debate assault weapon ban

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – State lawmakers held the third and final hearing of the year to discuss the assault weapons ban proposal. Committee chairman Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) described as a “pressing, polarizing, and passionate topic.” That was most evident in the testimony from gun right’s groups. “I’m here to tell you that if House […]
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents

Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska. Social Security income is increasing soon for eligible recipients. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. This new adjustment is for cost-of-living (COLA) helps recipients so the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.
Governor Pritzker signs law cutting financial ties with Russia

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is now headed to be completely financially independent from Russia, thanks to a new law. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law that requires the state to divest all assets in pension funds from Russian and Belarusian banks and companies. That move is largely symbolic, as the Governor’s Office estimates only […]
