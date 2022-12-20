Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Tory Lanez’s Father Goes Off On JAY-Z & Roc Nation Following Guilty Verdict
Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but the Canadian star’s father doesn’t agree with the verdict and has blasted the trial for being corrupt. On Friday (December 23), Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was found guilty of all three charges levied against him...
Lil Wayne’s Former Chef Sues Rapper for Wrongful Termination, Asking for $500,000 in Damages
Lil Wayne has been sued for wrongful termination by his former personal chef, who said she was fired after she had to deal with a personal emergency, TMZ reports. Morghan Medlock filed her lawsuit against Weezy this week, and accused the rapper of unlawful practices and firing her after she went to help her injured son. According to legal documents, she described a trip to Vegas with Wayne during Memorial Day weekend, when she needed to return to Los Angeles after she was informed her 10-year-old had been hospitalized with a head injury.
Takeoff Killer's Creepy Tweets Exposed: What Did He Say After Shooting Migos Rapper?
The suspect in Takeoff's tragic shooting is presently in police custody. However, Patrick Xavier Clark posted a series of bizarre tweets days following the untimely death of the Migos rapper. Houston Police reported the arrest of the 33-year-old DJ on December 2. The suspect, who allegedly worked as a club...
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Clive Davis Explains Whitney Houston’s Love Affair With Robyn Crawford
Robyn was Whitney’s assistant and wrote a book about her love affair with the late icon. As I Wanna Dance with Somebody receives mixed reviews, Clive Davis sheds light on Whitney Houston and her personal life. Davis is responsible for shaping the superstar careers of legendary artists, including Houston. For years, he has teased he would produce his own Houston biopic, and finally, the music executive delivered.
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion
A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
Charleston White Trolls Gunna With New Freestyle
Charleston White has thrown some more shade in Gunna‘s direction following his release from prison, and this time its in the form of a freestyle. The comedian shared a new video on his socials this week where he drops a freestyle referencing Gunna’s release. In the video, White wore a chain with a circular pendant and bopped from side to side as if he was actually rapping.
Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name
Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
Young Thug Associate Who Allegedly Tried To Kill YFN Lucci Takes Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case
Atlanta, GA - A Young Thug associate who allegedly tried to kill YFN Lucci has become the latest to take a plea deal in the RICO case against the rapper’s Young Slime Life (YSL) collective. According to WSB-TV, Antonio Sumlin (known as Obama) pleaded guilty to one count of...
Tory Lanez Appears To Doze Off In Court After Making Decision On Testifying
The defendant was caught fighting off exhaustion during his trial.
GloRilla Responds To 'F.N.F.' Dancer's Scamming Allegations
GloRilla has spoken out after being accused of stiffing a number of collaborators, including a choreographer who claims to have invented her “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” dance. Trinica Goods, a former dancer for the Memphis Grizzlies who now resides in Atlanta, told FOX13 she was hired to work with Big Glo for $1,500, but never received the payment.
Styles P Explains Why Biggie Is The 'Greatest' Rapper Of All Time
Styles P is once again preaching The Notorious B.I.G. being the greatest rapper of all time, and he’s not taking any debates on the topic. Styles appeared on the latest episode of the YouTube series Creators Club alongside Jadakiss, where The LOX duo sat down for a chat about healthy living, the metaverse, the state of Hip Hop and more.
Tory Lanez's Lawyer Says '5-Foot-2' Rapper Isn't Tall Enough To Have Shot Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez’s lawyer has attempted to prove his client is innocent of shooting Megan Thee Stallion by claiming the “5-foot-2” rapper wasn’t tall enough to be the gunman. Closing arguments in the felony assault trial began on Wednesday (December 21), during which Tory’s defense attorney, George...
Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Can’t Use Certain YSL Slang Following Plea Deal Prison Release
Young Thug‘s brother Unfoonk has revealed additional details surround the plea agreement which led to his release from an Atlanta jail earlier this week. On Wednesday (December 21), Unfoonk became the fifth person named in May’s sweeping Young Slime Life (YSL) indictment under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to plead guilty to lesser charges in exchange for an immediate release.
