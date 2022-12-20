ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez’s Father Goes Off On JAY-Z & Roc Nation Following Guilty Verdict

Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but the Canadian star’s father doesn’t agree with the verdict and has blasted the trial for being corrupt. On Friday (December 23), Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) was found guilty of all three charges levied against him...
Complex

Lil Wayne’s Former Chef Sues Rapper for Wrongful Termination, Asking for $500,000 in Damages

Lil Wayne has been sued for wrongful termination by his former personal chef, who said she was fired after she had to deal with a personal emergency, TMZ reports. Morghan Medlock filed her lawsuit against Weezy this week, and accused the rapper of unlawful practices and firing her after she went to help her injured son. According to legal documents, she described a trip to Vegas with Wayne during Memorial Day weekend, when she needed to return to Los Angeles after she was informed her 10-year-old had been hospitalized with a head injury.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison

For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Clive Davis Explains Whitney Houston’s Love Affair With Robyn Crawford

Robyn was Whitney’s assistant and wrote a book about her love affair with the late icon. As I Wanna Dance with Somebody receives mixed reviews, Clive Davis sheds light on Whitney Houston and her personal life. Davis is responsible for shaping the superstar careers of legendary artists, including Houston. For years, he has teased he would produce his own Houston biopic, and finally, the music executive delivered.
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial

Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion

A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
HipHopDX.com

Charleston White Trolls Gunna With New Freestyle

Charleston White has thrown some more shade in Gunna‘s direction following his release from prison, and this time its in the form of a freestyle. The comedian shared a new video on his socials this week where he drops a freestyle referencing Gunna’s release. In the video, White wore a chain with a circular pendant and bopped from side to side as if he was actually rapping.
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name

Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
HipHopDX.com

GloRilla Responds To 'F.N.F.' Dancer's Scamming Allegations

GloRilla has spoken out after being accused of stiffing a number of collaborators, including a choreographer who claims to have invented her “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” dance. Trinica Goods, a former dancer for the Memphis Grizzlies who now resides in Atlanta, told FOX13 she was hired to work with Big Glo for $1,500, but never received the payment.
HipHopDX.com

Styles P Explains Why Biggie Is The 'Greatest' Rapper Of All Time

Styles P is once again preaching The Notorious B.I.G. being the greatest rapper of all time, and he’s not taking any debates on the topic. Styles appeared on the latest episode of the YouTube series Creators Club alongside Jadakiss, where The LOX duo sat down for a chat about healthy living, the metaverse, the state of Hip Hop and more.
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Can’t Use Certain YSL Slang Following Plea Deal Prison Release

Young Thug‘s brother Unfoonk has revealed additional details surround the plea agreement which led to his release from an Atlanta jail earlier this week. On Wednesday (December 21), Unfoonk became the fifth person named in May’s sweeping Young Slime Life (YSL) indictment under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act to plead guilty to lesser charges in exchange for an immediate release.
ATLANTA, GA

