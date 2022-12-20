Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans will "get crushed": Evangelicals sour on "elementary schoolchild" Trump's 2024 bid
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A "silent majority" that supported Donald Trump in his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs is now quietly bowing out, Vanity...
Burgess: Let there be peace on Earth
President Biden’s supporters are right to point out that no President since FDR picked up a seat in the Senate in the first “off-year” election after winning the White House. Considering Covid, inflation—declining, but still headlining the media—and Biden being our oldest President, winning the Senatorial elections was a real achievement for the Democrats.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 37, Washington 20
Washington0776—20 San Francisco071416—37 SF_McCloud 71 run (Gould kick), 6:26. Drive: 7 plays, 99 yards, 3:06. Key Play: Purdy 15 pass to Jennings on 3rd-and-9. San Francisco 7, Washington 0. Was_Dotson 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :22. Drive: 8 plays, 31 yards, 2:35. Key Plays: Forrest 0 interception...
Comments / 0