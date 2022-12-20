Read full article on original website
Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
Court Docs: Pueblo County jail deputy’s arrest linked to domestic violence allegations
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released court documents reveal the arrest of a Pueblo County Jail deputy is tied with domestic violence allegations. Donald Teschner, 38, faces a misdemeanor harassment charge that includes a domestic violence enhancer. He's currently on administrative leave with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. According...
Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo
UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
Dec. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Austin Aragon, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’02” tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair andhazel eyes. Aragon was previously featured on Safe Streets on April 1st, 2016. He has a […]
Pueblo County deputy arrested on harassment charge
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County jail worker has been booked into the jail himself. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office detention deputy Donald Teschner was arrested Tuesday by the Pueblo Police and was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Teschner is charged with misdemeanor harassment strike/shove/kick. He was released from jail Tuesday on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.
Three-year-old child found unresponsive in Pueblo after coming into contact with fentanyl
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after the Pueblo Police Department found a young child who had reportedly come into contact with fentanyl. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive three-year-old child. It was at the scene that investigators determined the child had come into contact with the dangerous drug.
Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
3-year-old hospitalized from fentanyl
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after receiving reports of a three-year-old child who had come into contact with fentanyl on Wednesday, Dec. 21. PPD said the child was rushed to a hospital where the child’s condition worsened. The child was later transported to another hospital in Colorado for additional treatment. […]
Pueblo County detectives recover large amount of drugs during search of fugitive’s vehicle
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County detectives recently arrested a man on a federal warrant and discovered thousands of dollars in cash and fentanyl pills on his person. 41-year-old Richard Herrera of Pueblo was arrested last weekend on the federal warrant after he was spotted by detectives. After the...
Pueblo man sentenced to 12 years for 2020 shooting
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a shooting in 2020 on the southwest side of Pueblo. According to court documents, Joseph Calderon accepted a plea agreement on Dec. 6, and was sentenced on Dec. 16 to 12 years in prison, 6 years for each charge of Assault […]
Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo standoff with homicide suspect ends peacefully
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police say a homicide suspect was arrested without incident after a standoff with police on Pueblo’s North Side on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally sent a Tweet just after 2 p.m. warning the community of heavy police activity near the 1800 block of West 31st Street, in […]
KKTV
Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
Woman missing out of Pueblo found
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/22/2022 10:32 a.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — Dawn Robinson has been found and is safe, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). ORIGINAL STORY: Woman missing out of Pueblo WEDNESDAY 12/21/2022 4:13 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a woman missing out of Pueblo since November. PPD […]
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection to a homicide investigation in Pueblo. The Pueblo Police Department is reporting first responders were called to the 2000 block of East 14th Street Sunday night on a report that someone was not breathing. The neighborhood is on the east side of Pueblo south of Highway 50 and just west of Troy Avenue. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
YAHOO!
Pueblo police investigating 27th homicide of 2022
Pueblo police are investigating the city's 27th homicide of the year after a man was found dead Sunday night. Just before 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing, according to a Pueblo Police Department news release.
Pueblo teen receives new bike after his was stolen
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo teen was gifted a brand new bike through community donations after his was stolen outside a store in Pueblo on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the happy outcome on Twitter on Wednesday. PPD said the teen’s bike was originally stolen outside a business in the […]
