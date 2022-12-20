ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora council discussed police, fire department hiring changes

By By JESSICA GIBBS
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

The Aurora City Council has approved a resolution aimed at ensuring the city brings some police and fire department hiring practices into compliance with the city’s consent decree.

The resolution passed on Monday requires that the city’s human resources, police and fire departments have a greater role in hiring for entry-level their positions and that chiefs get final say in who is hired, its sponsor Councilmember Dustin Zvonek said. The resolution does not lay out a specific process to attain those goals, and only directs the city manager to work with the commission to meet them, he said.

The consent decree requires those changes, which must be made by May 2023, a city attorney said. If not, it is possible a district court judge would order the city to comply.

The resolution will also require regular reports to the city council about the commission’s progress in making those reforms. Zvonek said he wanted to avoid a scenario in which council learns shortly before the consent decree deadline that the work is not being completed.

Councilmembers did not oppose the changes in Zvonek’s resolution, but some did question the need for the resolution because the commission has said it is already working to meet those consent decree requirements.

Although Zvonek said the work was not taking place before he began drafting the resolution, Councilmember Juan Marcano said the commission has been working in good faith with the independent consent decree monitor.

Commission Chairman Harold Johnson previously said the commission was waiting on a report from the consent decree monitor that examined the city’s hiring practices. That report was released in recent weeks and led to some updates in the commission’s rules for applying to police and fire positions.

The report also outlined a hiring process involving both the city departments and the commission that would comply with the consent decree. The commission has not yet acted on those recommendations.

Zvonek’s resolution stirred up some resistance from the commission when it was proposed, as commissioners weighed whether it would require a change to the city charter. Johnson has also expressed concerns that curbing the commission’s role in hiring could lead to a good ole’ boys hiring culture.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villagerpublishing.com

Rural GV residents speak against changing rules for gravel roads

On November 7, when Greenwood Village City Council Members Dave Bullock and Paul Wiesner first proposed a resolution to the rest of the city council that would change the criteria for paving a gravel road from requiring that “100% of the landowners adjacent to the road” sign a petition requesting that it be paved, to 68% of the landowners, Bullock said he thought that “80% of the people in the rural area want the roads paved because it’s a real mess in the wintertime.”
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Jefferson County predicts up to $35 billion in climate-related damage through 2050

Jefferson County officials just sounded a $35 billion warning bell when it comes to tackling climate change. It came from the announcement of a Climate Action Plan, which seeks address the risks associated with climate change, notably fire and flood damage. The plan warns that deteriorating climate conditions could cost residents between $880 million and $1.25 billion annually through 2050.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
denverite.com

The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.

In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State representative discusses bill addressing discrimination based on hair texture, styles

A bill called the CROWN Act passed in the United States House back In March of 2022 that would prohibit discrimination based on a person's hair texture or hairstyle if that style or texture is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin. "We are talking about afros. We are talking about dreadlocks. We are talking about long hair on men especially, and young boys. All of these folks all of these different ethnicities have faced discrimination," said Colorado State Representative and Denver mayoral candidate Leslie Herod. It's an issue Black men and women continue to deal with in...
COLORADO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$600 Christmas Bonus For Workers Will Be Sent Out As One-Time Payment – See Who Will Can Receive

Employees from Denver, Colorado will receive a $600 bonus at the end of the month. City employees in Denver, Colorado, are set to have the $600 bonus by Christmas as the city council approved Monday amid a staffing shortage. The Bonus check is expected to be part of the 8,300 of the city’s roughly 11,000 employees, which will cost around $6 million.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

After a record number of mass shooting injuries in Colorado, Denver wants to teach you what to do in an active shooter situation

Denver’s Office of Emergency Management wants Denverites to be prepared. Sadly, these days that includes being ready for active shooter situations. Come January, OEM will host a virtual class on what to do in an active shooter situation. A second class on what to do if someone is bleeding from a gunshot or knife wound, will also be offered later in the month.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

JonBenet Ramsey's father and Boulder Police still at odds over unsolved crime

John Ramsey was 53 years old when he found his 6-year-old daughter, JonBenet, murdered in a dark utility room in the basement of their Boulder home. She had been strangled with a garrote made from a length of rope and a broken paintbrush handle. White cord was loosely tied around her wrists and black duct tape covered her mouth. Her favorite Barbie nightgown lay on the concrete floor nearby. Later,...
BOULDER, CO
coloradopols.com

Welp, Mike Coffman Blew It: Aurora Mayor Shrugs Off Racism

We wrote on Tuesday about a new controversy in the City of Aurora, where City Council Member Steve Sundberg is getting (rightly) blasted for a series of horribly-racist and unfunny commercials he made in 2020 in order to promote his Legends Sports Bar establishment in Aurora. CBS4 Denver political “reporter”...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Three killed in Brighton and Northglenn shootings

Thursday night into Friday morning turned violent in Northglenn and Brighton as police investigated to two separate homicides within 13 miles of each other that left three people dead. The Brighton Police Department reported a shooting left two people dead early Friday, according to a news release. Dispatch received a...
BRIGHTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Sub-zero conditions continue in Colorado, 600 flights delayed at DIA, major roads closed

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 6:10 a.m.: Temperatures still dropping before sunrise, extreme wind chills persist, new roads closed The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded temperatures dropping to -15.5 degrees Fahrenheit shortly after 6 a.m. with a wind chill of -15.5 degrees just south of Boulder. ...
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis

On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy