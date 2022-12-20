Read full article on original website
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
Code enforcement to patrol, looking for mistreated animals in subzero temps
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Code Enforcement will be out, looking for animals in distress from the cold. Owners will be fined if animals are not adequately taken care of. News 10 went to the Terre Haute Humane Society to learn more about what pet owners should be...
Duke Energy keeps power on during freezing storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy worked through the winter storm to prevent power outages in below-zero temperatures. Duke Energy District Manager Rick Burger said they experienced minimal power outages from Thursday night into Friday morning. “We had one pole hit in West Terre Haute [Thursday night], we...
Keeping your furry friends safe in Central Illinois winter storm
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Pets are at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in this winter weather, and we have some tips on how to keep your furry friends safe. Mary Tiefenbrunn, the executive director of the Champaign County Humane Society, says every pet is different, so it is important to know your animal. […]
"...like one big happy family" Paris, Ill. town square sees an influx of new businesses over the month, year
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)- Business is booming on the town square in Paris, Illinois. Katie Keller and Angie Fisher are full-time nurses and now, full-time business owners. So many people like Keller and Fisher want to do business downtown, that building space is getting hard to come by. That's why they...
Blizzard, Winter Storm Warnings Continue
Blizzard and winter storm warnings continue in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures in the Region are around -10 this morning with wind chills nearing -40. The National Weather Service says travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle, officials say. Emergency preparedness officials also say display a bright piece of clothing to signal for help if stranded and floor mats can be used for extra insulation.
Winter Storm Closings: What We Know for Champaign-Urbana and Beyond
As East Central Illinois Prepares for an Epic Winter Storm, Many Closings Follow. As we told you earlier this week, it’s expected that we will have a White Christmas here in the Champaign-Urbana metro area for 2022. But as many people are aware, thanks to predictions that started over a week ago, that storm will be accompianed by blizzard-like conditions. (Follow along with Chambana Weather here.)
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Two new scamming victims, U of I students lose more than $230k
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department reported on Tuesday that two new students were collectively scammed out of more than $230,000 in recent months. Officials said one of the scams started in August and lasted for four months, only recently ending with the student reporting it to U of I Police. […]
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Paris man dies of hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett released details regarding a man who died of hypothermia on Wednesday morning. 911 dispatchers were called around 6:30 a.m. by a man who found his friend, George W. Heath, unresponsive. Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance responded to the call on North Austin St. and summoned the coroner after reviewing the scene.
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
