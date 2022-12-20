Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
mynews13.com
Ag Report: USDA injects nearly $100 million into Ohio rural businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government is investing millions of dollars in rural businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and grants. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, eight projects throughout Ohio will receive some form of funding. Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said this funding comes from...
mynews13.com
Cold weekend weather offers first resiliency test for manatees
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — People and pets aren’t the only creatures huddling for warmth this cold holiday weekend. On Friday, manatees from across the state of Florida started seeking shelter in warm water spots, like DeSoto Park in Satellite Beach. What You Need To Know. The cold holiday...
mynews13.com
Farmer: Strawberry Crops sweeter from cold weather
DOVER, Fla. — Farmers throughout Florida have been preparing for the cold front. Workers at Parkesdale Strawberry Farms in Dover have rolled out their freeze protection plan to save their crop. However, there are some benefits of colder weather when it comes to strawberries because the berries become sweeter....
mynews13.com
Floridians brace for Arctic blast over holiday weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Floridians on Friday braced for unusually chilly weather as rare freeze warnings were issued for large parts of the state ahead of the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service said an Arctic blast was heading for Florida on Friday, followed by a holiday weekend with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.
mynews13.com
Seagrove potters celebrate North Carolina through art
SEAGROVE, N.C. — Two Seagrove potters are sharing pieces of North Carolina with art lovers across the world. Pam and Buster Kennedy opened Uwharrie Crystalline Pottery 23 years ago after learning to specialize in one of the oldest and rarest forms of glazing called crystalline. Making crystalline is an...
mynews13.com
Saving your plants during this cold snap
ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
mynews13.com
Skip the cash register at new Hudson Nonstop shop in LAX Terminal 3
LOS ANGELES — Travelers through the new Delta terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be able to shop without stopping at a checkout counter at the airport’s first Hudson Nonstop store. A partnership with Amazon, the new Hudson shop uses the retail giant’s Just Walk Out and...
mynews13.com
N.C. Best Gifts: The Art Shop showcases North Carolina artists
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A Triad art gallery is shining a spotlight on local artists for the holidays. The Art Shop has been a Greensboro fixture since 1899. Owner and president Andy McAfee describes it as an international gallery that’s seen many changes over the years. One of those...
mynews13.com
New attractions opening to Florida theme parks in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2022, Florida theme parks were busy opening new attractions. SeaWorld Orlando debuted its Ice Breaker coaster, while its sibling park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Iron Gwazi. Disney also opened a new coaster at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. And 2023 promises to...
