ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

State Troopers bring gifts to kids at Albany Medical Center

By Skylar Eagle
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZachT_0jpPFZ8g00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police helping Santa out, delivering gifts to kids at Albany Medical Center Tues. morning.

The annual event is in it’s ninth year and helps bring some cheer to kids and their families who can’t be home for the holidays. Each child got the chance to pick up a toy and meet a State Police K-9.

Nicole Sanders and Lauren Pierce, Child Life Specialists at Albany Medical Center, said it’s all about making kids and their families feel at home.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“Christmas is definitely a kids holiday, so to bring gifts to them is amazing,” Sanders said. “They walk into that room and they light up, they get so excited about it.”

“Our role is to help kids cope with being in the hospital and part of that is normalizing the hospital environment as much as we can,” Pierce said. “It’s not their home, so just kind of providing toys, activities, presence, things that make them feel at ease.”

State Troopers also donated lunch for doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Santa visits Cohoes for the 41st “Cheer for Children”

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man in the red suit making a quick stop to help the Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes spread “Cheer for Children”. News10 followed behind the caravan of merriment to capture the magic, Christmas Eve. That man in the red suit is Santa....
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Information battle over Saratoga shooting continues

SARATOGA CO., N.Y. (News10)-The Saratoga County District Attorney has allowed a temporary gag order against city officials in Saratoga Springs to lapse. But in the meantime, she says she is pursuing new legal action against two top Saratoga Springs officials in order to prevent them from talking about a shootout that ended with officers firing […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany

Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany JCC offering swim classes for children with autism

The Albany JCC will be offering a swim class for children with autism (ages three to 18), which will begin on Sunday, January 8, 2023, and run for the next three consecutive Sundays. There will be two classes, one from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and another from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Younger kids are encouraged to sign up for the 1-1:30 p.m. class, with children 12 and over for the 1:30-2 p.m. class.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ballston Spa FD gets $168k for oxygen apparatus

The Federal Emergency Management Administration informed the Village of Ballston Spa Wednesday that the Ballston Spa Fire Department has been awarded an "Assistance to Firefighters Grant" after the department recently applied for $168,000 to purchase new SCBAs and more air bottles.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy