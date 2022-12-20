ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 16 win over Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to deliver everyone in the Chiefs Kingdom an early Christmas gift in Week 16. The team kept things rolling with a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks, clinching their fifth consecutive 12-win season. It provided some new revelations on the defensive side of the ball and some new questions on the offensive side of the ball. Most importantly, they stuck to their winning ways and kept pace with the Buffalo Bills as they pursue the AFC’s No. 1 seed.
How to watch NFL games on Christmas live online for free—and without cable

Football on a Sunday is hardly unusual. But as little as three years ago, it was uncommon for the NFL to schedule a game on Christmas Day. But over the past two years, the league has seen tremendous success with Dec. 25 matchups—and this year, it’s ratcheting up the number of games from two to three.

