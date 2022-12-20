The Kansas City Chiefs managed to deliver everyone in the Chiefs Kingdom an early Christmas gift in Week 16. The team kept things rolling with a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks, clinching their fifth consecutive 12-win season. It provided some new revelations on the defensive side of the ball and some new questions on the offensive side of the ball. Most importantly, they stuck to their winning ways and kept pace with the Buffalo Bills as they pursue the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 34 MINUTES AGO