The bear is alive and well so keep selling

Carter Worth of Worth Charting on whether the charts agree with David Tepper's cautious take on the markets. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
Options Action: Bets AMC is going lower

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on multiple institutional bets AMC is headed lower. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
Bomb cyclone set to derail final retail holiday push?

Gerald Storch, Storch Advisors CEO and former Hudson's Bay CEO, on the last-minute holiday consumer outlook. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
Friday, Dec. 23, 2022: Cramer explains why they are adding more shares to this new portfolio holding

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks reflect on the past year during the final 'Morning Meeting' of 2022. Jim shares what he needs to see next year in order for the market to turn around. Jim also breaks down several "old fashioned" stocks he is looking at as the S&P Oscillator reveals oversold conditions. He also explains his reasoning behind buying more shares of the Club's newest holding.
Musk: Probably won't sell any more Tesla stock till 2025

CNBC's Pippa Stevens reports that Elon Musk has said he probably won't sell any more Tesla stock until 2025. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
How the Fed affects the stock market

When members of the Federal Reserve make public statements, investors tend to listen. Over the past two decades, central bankers have consistently shared key information about the future trajectory of important inputs like interest rates. The Fed's forward guidance on interest rates amid historic inflation has taken stock markets for a ride in 2022. As investors wait for a pivot, a panel of experts explains why many in the market choose not to fight the Fed.
Jim Cramer says the ‘worst of 3 worlds’ helped lead stocks lower on Thursday

CNBC's Jim Cramer outlined three reasons that markets lost a short-lived rally on Thursday. If the economy were running colder, if the stock market was lower, and if interest rates were higher before sliding, things would be different, Cramer said. "Today we didn't see that, though. We had the worst of three worlds."
Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 communication services stocks for 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer offered investors a list of three communications services stocks that are buys in an otherwise “untouchable” group. The communication services sector, one of 11 in the S&P 500, includes classic telecommunications companies, media and entertainment companies and some large internet companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Why we stepped into this week's lousy market to make a bunch of buys

It was a choppy week for the major stock averages as macroeconomic data once again came in above expectations. Most notable: The final revision for third-quarter gross domestic product jumped 0.3% from its prior reading, while the November annual core personal consumption expenditure price index showed a slight 0.1% rise. Since that the market's primary concern is inflation and the Federal Reserve's actions to fight it, stronger-than-expected readings are not a positive. They support the notion that the Fed will stay aggressive in higher rates for a longer period.
Bitcoin rises, and SBF moves into parent's home as part of $250 million bail agreement: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Callie Cox, an investment analyst with eToro, explains what this crypto winter taught investors and what to expect in 2023.
European stocks close flat as markets wind down for the holidays

European markets ended the week flat as hopes of a Santa Claus rally faded. Sectors were mixed by the end of the day, with basic resources up 0.76% and tech down 0.61%. Friday was the last working day before the Christmas break with most European exchanges reopening Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Bitcoin dips, and two executives tied to SBF plead guilty to federal charges: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, investment strategist Lyn Alden explains her long-term "bullish" outlook for crypto and how the Federal Reserve's actions could impact markets in the new year.
China is about to get tougher on deepfakes in an unprecedented way. Here's what the rules mean

In January, China will introduce first-of-its-kind regulation around "deepfakes" as Beijing ramps up its control over internet content. Some of China's rules governing "deep synthesis technologies" include getting user consent to produce digitally altered images and prohibiting the dissemination of fake news. Analysts say the law tackles two goals —...

