The bear is alive and well so keep selling
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on whether the charts agree with David Tepper's cautious take on the markets. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
Options Action: Bets AMC is going lower
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on multiple institutional bets AMC is headed lower. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
What's weighing on ARKK? Trading the fund's top holdings
Cathie Wood's ARKK is sinking and Tesla is one of the anchors dragging it down. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
Meat bans, soaring gold prices and ‘un-Brexit’? One bank's ‘outrageous’ predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
Bomb cyclone set to derail final retail holiday push?
Gerald Storch, Storch Advisors CEO and former Hudson's Bay CEO, on the last-minute holiday consumer outlook. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
Friday, Dec. 23, 2022: Cramer explains why they are adding more shares to this new portfolio holding
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks reflect on the past year during the final 'Morning Meeting' of 2022. Jim shares what he needs to see next year in order for the market to turn around. Jim also breaks down several "old fashioned" stocks he is looking at as the S&P Oscillator reveals oversold conditions. He also explains his reasoning behind buying more shares of the Club's newest holding.
Musk: Probably won't sell any more Tesla stock till 2025
CNBC's Pippa Stevens reports that Elon Musk has said he probably won't sell any more Tesla stock until 2025. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
How the Fed affects the stock market
When members of the Federal Reserve make public statements, investors tend to listen. Over the past two decades, central bankers have consistently shared key information about the future trajectory of important inputs like interest rates. The Fed's forward guidance on interest rates amid historic inflation has taken stock markets for a ride in 2022. As investors wait for a pivot, a panel of experts explains why many in the market choose not to fight the Fed.
Jim Cramer says the ‘worst of 3 worlds’ helped lead stocks lower on Thursday
CNBC's Jim Cramer outlined three reasons that markets lost a short-lived rally on Thursday. If the economy were running colder, if the stock market was lower, and if interest rates were higher before sliding, things would be different, Cramer said. "Today we didn't see that, though. We had the worst of three worlds."
Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 communication services stocks for 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer offered investors a list of three communications services stocks that are buys in an otherwise “untouchable” group. The communication services sector, one of 11 in the S&P 500, includes classic telecommunications companies, media and entertainment companies and some large internet companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Cramer warns investors not to repeat this year’s mistakes when it comes to tech stocks
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors to exercise caution when approaching mega-cap tech stocks that got hammered this year. "If we see these stocks creeping back up to their old levels. … Let's remember that prices do matter, and we don't want to get burned the next time they go too high," he said.
Why we stepped into this week's lousy market to make a bunch of buys
It was a choppy week for the major stock averages as macroeconomic data once again came in above expectations. Most notable: The final revision for third-quarter gross domestic product jumped 0.3% from its prior reading, while the November annual core personal consumption expenditure price index showed a slight 0.1% rise. Since that the market's primary concern is inflation and the Federal Reserve's actions to fight it, stronger-than-expected readings are not a positive. They support the notion that the Fed will stay aggressive in higher rates for a longer period.
Bitcoin rises, and SBF moves into parent's home as part of $250 million bail agreement: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Callie Cox, an investment analyst with eToro, explains what this crypto winter taught investors and what to expect in 2023.
10-year Treasury yield ticks higher as key inflation data comes in slightly hotter than expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation came in higher than expected on a year-over-year basis. Yields and price move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. On Friday the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that core personal consumption expenditures price index,...
European stocks close flat as markets wind down for the holidays
European markets ended the week flat as hopes of a Santa Claus rally faded. Sectors were mixed by the end of the day, with basic resources up 0.76% and tech down 0.61%. Friday was the last working day before the Christmas break with most European exchanges reopening Wednesday, Dec. 28.
China's Zhejiang has 1 million daily COVID cases, expected to double
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday.
Sen. Bill Hagerty on Venmo, PayPal tax reporting change and $1.7 trillion spending package
Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss Congress' $1.7 trillion budget and his amendment to increase the tax reporting threshold for third-party payment networks like Venmo and PayPal.
Tesla suspends production at its Shanghai plant, according to an internal notice
Tesla suspended production at its Shanghai plant on Saturday, according to an internal notice and two people with knowledge of the matter. The stoppage brings ahead a previous plan to pause most work at the plant in the last week of December. The U.S. automaker canceled the morning shift and...
Bitcoin dips, and two executives tied to SBF plead guilty to federal charges: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, investment strategist Lyn Alden explains her long-term "bullish" outlook for crypto and how the Federal Reserve's actions could impact markets in the new year.
China is about to get tougher on deepfakes in an unprecedented way. Here's what the rules mean
In January, China will introduce first-of-its-kind regulation around "deepfakes" as Beijing ramps up its control over internet content. Some of China's rules governing "deep synthesis technologies" include getting user consent to produce digitally altered images and prohibiting the dissemination of fake news. Analysts say the law tackles two goals —...
