Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Related
Bright Nights $10 tickets for the last Tuesday of the season
The price for tickets purchased for Tuesday, December 27, 2022, will be $10 per car and limited to the first $1500 customers.
Pittsfield restaurant offers free Christmas breakfast
Otto's Kitchen and Comfort will be open to the public on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The restaurant is providing a free breakfast with pancakes and bacon.
Christmas food traditions
Many cultures comprise the population of Western Massachusetts…and during the Christmas Season… they gravitate to the food most familiar for them.
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
Fire on Berkshire Ave in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department went to a house on Berkshire Avenue for a kitchen fire.
Last minute shopping in Westfield
Whether you've purchased your Christmas gifts days ago or waited until the last minute it's the thought that counts.
Bright Nights closed due to power outage
Bright Nights is closed for the rest of Friday, December 23 due to a power outage.
WWLP 22News
Holiday gift ideas from Rocky’s Ace Hardware
(MASS APPEAL) – If you’re out Christmas shopping make sure you stop at your local Rocky’s because there’s so much more than you’d expect that may be perfect to put under your tree this year. Patrick joined Lou Courteau, the General Manager of Rocky’s located on Liberty Street in Springfield, to get the details on all the best finds.
Cancer center patients make ornaments
Holiday cheer can be felt at Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center.
19 people removed from home after fire on Christmas Eve
The Springfield Fire Department was called to a fire at 155 Bay Street in Springfield Christmas Eve.
gctv.org
A Fond Farewell
We say a bittersweet farewell to our now-former Executive Director, Nick Ring. You may read his final words at the link below. We wish Nick all the best in the future!. I have tended to not be a front-page personality, preferring to stay behind the scenes, so it’s a bit strange to write this now and put it before you. My last day as Executive Director of GCTV will be Friday, December 23rd.
Holyoke using $2M for Victory Theatre project
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia announced $2 million will be used to restore the iconic Victory Theatre.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield announces new round of ARPA funding awards
Holyoke behavioral health center helps give gift of warmth to local homeless. With the rise of homelessness and the temperatures dropping, we’re getting answers from two local organizations working together to help those in need. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, we’re celebrating an educator at Ludlow High School...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village
This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
Christmas meals for those in need handed out at the Springfield Police Training Facility
Families in need picked up Christmas dinner outside the Springfield Police Training Facility on Thursday.
Kavanagh building in Springfield gets funding for restoration
With another round of funding from the American Rescue Plan going out to Springfield businesses a large chunk of it is being used to revitalized an important part of the city's past.
Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home
One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: free meals for veterans, Provisions Wine, new Aldi’s
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow, Longmeadow, and Westfield. Ludlow veterans and their families were able to get a holiday treat on Wednesday. Ludlow’s Veterans Department, in partnership with the town’s VFW and the Ron Stephenson Memorial Fund, handed out free meals to...
Comments / 0