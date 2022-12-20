ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Christmas food traditions

Many cultures comprise the population of Western Massachusetts…and during the Christmas Season… they gravitate to the food most familiar for them.
CHICOPEE, MA
Holiday gift ideas from Rocky’s Ace Hardware

(MASS APPEAL) – If you’re out Christmas shopping make sure you stop at your local Rocky’s because there’s so much more than you’d expect that may be perfect to put under your tree this year. Patrick joined Lou Courteau, the General Manager of Rocky’s located on Liberty Street in Springfield, to get the details on all the best finds.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
A Fond Farewell

We say a bittersweet farewell to our now-former Executive Director, Nick Ring. You may read his final words at the link below. We wish Nick all the best in the future!. I have tended to not be a front-page personality, preferring to stay behind the scenes, so it’s a bit strange to write this now and put it before you. My last day as Executive Director of GCTV will be Friday, December 23rd.
GREENFIELD, MA
Springfield announces new round of ARPA funding awards

Holyoke behavioral health center helps give gift of warmth to local homeless. With the rise of homelessness and the temperatures dropping, we’re getting answers from two local organizations working together to help those in need. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, we’re celebrating an educator at Ludlow High School...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village

This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
HARTFORD, CT
Town by Town: free meals for veterans, Provisions Wine, new Aldi’s

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow, Longmeadow, and Westfield. Ludlow veterans and their families were able to get a holiday treat on Wednesday. Ludlow’s Veterans Department, in partnership with the town’s VFW and the Ron Stephenson Memorial Fund, handed out free meals to...
LUDLOW, MA

