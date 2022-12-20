Read full article on original website
One year after fire, iconic Parramore barbershop to rebuild
ORLANDO, Fla. – A year after a fire tore through an iconic Parramore barbershop, the rebuilding process is getting underway. Henry hopes to have barbershop up and running by next summer. J. Henry, who ran J. Henry’s Barbershop on Church Street, said the interior demolition process has begun at...
Firefighter's death investigation prompts emotional city council debate
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The investigation into the death of an Apopka firefighter, safety measures put in place and the response from the community took center stage at a city council meeting Wednesday. Austin Duran died in early July. He was severely injured while moving heavy equipment at the...
Crews in Daytona Beach Shores work to repair vandalized Tiger Dams
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla-- Crews in Daytona Beach Shores said they are working to repair damaged Tiger Dams on the beach that were vandalized overnight Wednesday. These dams protect residential homes, condos and businesses — the project is handled by the state and officials said these dams which prevent flooding had been working up until they were vandalized.
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
Officials say the city of Astor is back in business after flooding
ASTOR, Fla. — Good news in the city of Astor: More than a month after Hurricane Nicole hit, flooding is no longer a concern. And while water levels remain high, boating is open and snowbirds are flocking to the area as things slowly get back to normal. What You...
Lakeland responds to record-number drivers with multi-million dollar plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County was named one of the fastest growing areas in the nation and that’s come with a record amount of consistent traffic. The residents who were already living in these communities say the traffic is a big issue. “This area over here in Dixieland...
Cold weekend weather offers first resiliency test for manatees
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — People and pets aren’t the only creatures huddling for warmth this cold holiday weekend. On Friday, manatees from across the state of Florida started seeking shelter in warm water spots, like DeSoto Park in Satellite Beach. What You Need To Know. The cold holiday...
Local nonprofit organizes gift drive for hundreds of Osceola County kids
Volunteers loaded up a U-Haul in Celebration Thursday morning — not with moving supplies, but with Christmas gifts, which will be delivered to hundreds of housing-insecure children in the area over the next couple days. What You Need To Know. Embrace of Celebration, a nonprofit started in 2020, has...
Hundreds of Surfing Santas hit the waves despite grueling temps
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Brutally cold temps didn't scare off hundreds of Santas from hitting the waves at Cocoa Beach. Every year, thousands come out to watch surfers in costume go surfing. This year, however, might be one of the chilliest in the event's 14-year history. What You Need...
Dozens of Florida flights canceled for holiday travel amid inclement weather
ORLANDO, Fla. — During what's estimated to be the busiest day of flights before Christmas, there were dozens of cancellations and delays at Orlando International Airport (MCO). Two days before the holiday, inclement winter weather is likely a factor. Amanda Coffman traveled into Orlando on a flight earlier than...
Officials: Sanford airport still working back to pre-pandemic passenger volume
SANFORD, Fla. — Like other airports, Orlando Sanford International Airport took a major hit during the pandemic when passenger volume hit record lows. Since then, the airport has recovered all but about 10-15% percent of its passenger volume. And while airport officials say 2022 is on track to have almost 2.8 million passengers by years end, that’s still down from the more than 3 million passengers the airport had back in 2019.
New attractions opening to Florida theme parks in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2022, Florida theme parks were busy opening new attractions. SeaWorld Orlando debuted its Ice Breaker coaster, while its sibling park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Iron Gwazi. Disney also opened a new coaster at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. And 2023 promises to...
Christmas without husband, father and friend for Sumterville family
SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – In the Ray household, three words are held on high – especially at Christmas. “Faith, family and friends,” said Stacy Ray. But high atop the mantel this Christmas, there isn’t holly or tinsel. Instead, items to remember the man Stacy and Beverly Ray love.
Three generations to put on free Christmas Eve concert in Casselberry
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Music runs in the Gilmour family, and so does their love for Christmas. Each year, three generations put on a Christmas Eve concert, and this year is no different. What You Need To Know. Wally Gilmour, Sr. passed on his love for music to all of...
Brevard Public Schools aims to craft new discipline policies in 2023
VIERA, Fla. - With students and staff out of school until the new year, leaders at Brevard Public Schools are hoping they take some time to review the discipline policies on the books as the school board looks to implement new policies. Following Tuesday’s special school board meeting, the seventh...
