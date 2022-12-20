SANFORD, Fla. — Like other airports, Orlando Sanford International Airport took a major hit during the pandemic when passenger volume hit record lows. Since then, the airport has recovered all but about 10-15% percent of its passenger volume. And while airport officials say 2022 is on track to have almost 2.8 million passengers by years end, that’s still down from the more than 3 million passengers the airport had back in 2019.

