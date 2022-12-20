ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 12 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: FBI serving search warrant at Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo's home

Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday. Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. Those old Christmas lights you have lying around can...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha investigators heading to Topeka for autopsy of body found there

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators may soon have a few more answers in the case of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. While there has not yet been a positive ID made on the body discovered amid the investigation into Allen’s disappearance, 6 news has learned an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Topeka, Kan.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic

Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
BELLEVUE, NE
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hickman Man In Jail After Stalking Charges

LINCOLN - 45 year old, Jefferey Dieken of Hickman was arrested Tuesday after a woman from Waverly claims he was stalking her for several days. Dieken was charged Thursday with felony stalking after police records say he allegedly followed a Waverly woman to work and social gatherings over the course of 15 days.
HICKMAN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain

Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha armed robbery suspect run over by his own pickup

(Omaha, NE) -- A police chase in Omaha ended after the suspect reportedly ran himself over with his own pickup truck. Police were chasing a suspected armed robber in a pickup on I-29 just before six Thursday night when the driver exited 29 at Ruggles. Dispatch audio reported the driver ran several stop signs before he stopped and got out of the truck, likely to escape on foot. Instead, he was run over by his pickup. Police reported the suspect tried to get up and run off, but was quickly arrested.
OMAHA, NE

