WOWT
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
South Omaha advocates unhappy with Chief Schmaderer's statement on PACE
Hours after the FBI searched homes of multiple men connected or directly tied to PACE, Chief Schmaderer said in a statement “I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity."
WOWT
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
etxview.com
Teen charged in connection with November homicide shot woman eight times, authorities say
OMAHA — An 18-year-old Omahan fired at least 11 shots at a 20-year-old woman on Nov. 6, killing her, authorities said. Keanu Louis was ordered held without bail by a judge Thursday afternoon. He faces a first-degree murder charge and two firearms charges, and is being charged as an adult.
WOWT
Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 12 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
WOWT
‘Nobody is standing up for Karly’: Family of Omaha house party shooting victim seeks justice
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in the murder of a young Omaha woman during a hail of gunfire at a house party was in court Thursday. Imhotep Davis, 25, was denied bond and will remain in jail until trial. Dealing with the tragedy doesn’t get any easier for Karly...
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
Lincoln Police make arrest in homicide of a 38-year-old man
The Lincoln Police Department made an arrest, on Saturday, in connection to the homicide that happened in Lincoln Friday morning near south 20th and Washington Streets.
WOWT
BREAKING: FBI serving search warrant at Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo's home
Two OPD officers on admin leave following search of Vinny Palermo's home. Two Omaha Police officers are on administrative leave after Councilman Vinny Palermo's home was searched by the FBI Tuesday. Boy Scouts collecting old Christmas lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. Those old Christmas lights you have lying around can...
WOWT
Omaha investigators heading to Topeka for autopsy of body found there
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators may soon have a few more answers in the case of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. While there has not yet been a positive ID made on the body discovered amid the investigation into Allen’s disappearance, 6 news has learned an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Topeka, Kan.
KETV.com
'Hopefully, we can rebuild': Nettie's Mexican restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue and Omaha fire spent three hours battling a blaze at Nettie's Mexican Restaurant Friday night, near 13th and Harrison streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KETV.com
No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
WOWT
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
WOWT
Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
klkntv.com
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say
A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
WOWT
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Delphine Newsome is one of many Legacy Crossing tenants spending their holiday looking for a new home. “It’s just hard looking for another place to stay,” Newsome said. “I’ve been staying here and there.”. Days after being forced out of her apartment,...
News Channel Nebraska
Hickman Man In Jail After Stalking Charges
LINCOLN - 45 year old, Jefferey Dieken of Hickman was arrested Tuesday after a woman from Waverly claims he was stalking her for several days. Dieken was charged Thursday with felony stalking after police records say he allegedly followed a Waverly woman to work and social gatherings over the course of 15 days.
Sioux City Journal
Sources: Feds search home of Omaha city councilman, retired Omaha police captain
Federal agents searched the South Omaha home of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo on Tuesday morning, just days after federal agents searched the Papillion home of retired Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez. Gonzalez runs a charity that provides free sports and recreation activities for underserved children in North and South...
iheart.com
Omaha armed robbery suspect run over by his own pickup
(Omaha, NE) -- A police chase in Omaha ended after the suspect reportedly ran himself over with his own pickup truck. Police were chasing a suspected armed robber in a pickup on I-29 just before six Thursday night when the driver exited 29 at Ruggles. Dispatch audio reported the driver ran several stop signs before he stopped and got out of the truck, likely to escape on foot. Instead, he was run over by his pickup. Police reported the suspect tried to get up and run off, but was quickly arrested.
