A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
WOWT
Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs
WOWT
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
WOWT
Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
KETV.com
'Hopefully, we can rebuild': Nettie's Mexican restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue and Omaha fire spent three hours battling a blaze at Nettie's Mexican Restaurant Friday night, near 13th and Harrison streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WOWT
Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water after treatment plant freezes
1011now.com
Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
WOWT
Legal help offered after Legacy Crossing tenants slapped with high outstanding charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Delphine Newsome is one of many Legacy Crossing tenants spending their holiday looking for a new home. “It’s just hard looking for another place to stay,” Newsome said. “I’ve been staying here and there.”. Days after being forced out of her apartment,...
1011now.com
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities encourages residents to recycle correctly during holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reminded Lincoln residents to manage their waste and recycling this holiday season by using the free online service “What Bin Does It Go In?”. “Common questions our Solid Waste Management team receives over the holidays include how to recycle items like stringed...
WOWT
Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are. “About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said. The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account. “It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for...
WOWT
Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills. “It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”. Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six...
doniphanherald.com
Some residents of condemned Omaha apartment complex unsure of next steps
OMAHA — U-Hauls zipped through the snow-packed parking lots of the Legacy Crossing apartments Tuesday afternoon. Tenants rushed to move out of the complex, which city officials condemned Monday because of fire, safety and health violations. Issues included mold-covered ceilings and floorboards, sewage backed up in sinks and broken...
KETV.com
Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
WOWT
Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
WOWT
More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on
KSNB Local4
Arrest made in Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
WOWT
Omaha residents working to keep warm, safe
WOWT
Recycling Christmas wrapping and boxes in Omaha
WOWT
Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather. Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.
South Omaha advocates unhappy with Chief Schmaderer's statement on PACE
Hours after the FBI searched homes of multiple men connected or directly tied to PACE, Chief Schmaderer said in a statement “I am concerned that PACE may have been used for criminal activity."
