ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 12 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic

Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Crews respond to fire at popular Bellevue restaurant Friday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a popular restaurant kept crews busy Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a fire at Nettie’s on Railroad Avenue in Bellevue Friday around 4:30 p.m. The blaze produced a large amount of thick smoke. All lanes of Railroad Avenue near the 7100 block...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Carson, Iowa residents asked to conserve water after treatment plant freezes

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
CARSON, IA
1011now.com

Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha diaper bank helps parents hit hard by high prices

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tegan Reed raised four children and she knows how expensive diapers are. “About one in three families struggle with diaper need,” Reed said. The cost can quickly decimate a parent’s bank account. “It’s up to 14% of a low-income family’s budget per child for...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Metro restaurants continue to deliver in frigid conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original kings of home food delivery, pizza and Chinese food restaurants, aren’t afraid of -30 wind chills. “It’s not that cold. I got a little covering on my hands...”. Delivery driver Luis Rodriguez had already done about 20 deliveries in the first six...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Some residents of condemned Omaha apartment complex unsure of next steps

OMAHA — U-Hauls zipped through the snow-packed parking lots of the Legacy Crossing apartments Tuesday afternoon. Tenants rushed to move out of the complex, which city officials condemned Monday because of fire, safety and health violations. Issues included mold-covered ceilings and floorboards, sewage backed up in sinks and broken...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cold weather updates: Metro Transit ending Omaha-area bus service early

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here are the latest updates on the impacts of Thursday’s extreme cold. Metro Transit had adjusted bus schedules during the extreme cold, following similar schedules for most routes as those operated on Saturdays. But Thursday afternoon, Metro announced it would end all services at 8 p.m. and delay Friday starts to 6:30 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha residents working to keep warm, safe

Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator to serve District 21. A man is dead after sliding off I-80 near the York exit. Intense cold and windy conditions through the end of the work week. Bitter cold doesn't stop holiday shoppers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Even...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Recycling Christmas wrapping and boxes in Omaha

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather. Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy