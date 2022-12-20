ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' Players Take Shots at Tom Brady After Beating Bucs

By Caleb Skinner
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25079w_0jpPB1Jd00

A few Bengals' players had a message for Tom Brady after beating the Bucs 34-23.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were handed a tough loss by the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday as they lost 34-23. The score doesn't encapsulate how bad the actually was, however. The Bucs played perhaps their best half of the season in the first half as they went into halftime up 17-3 but completely folded over in the second half as they committed multiple turnovers and were flagged for numerous penalties that allowed the Bengals to easily get back into the game, ultimately resulting in their win in Raymond James.

Prior to the Bucs' horrific showing on Sunday evening, Brady spoke with reporters about Cincinnati's defense, which may have unsuspectingly given the Bengals some bulletin board material heading into the game. Per his Let's Go! podcast, Brady stated that the Bengals had a "fairly tough defense". It doesn't necessarily seem like Brady was intentionally taking a shot at the Bengals defense, but that's how the Bengals' defense took it, and boy did they run with it.

Following their win over the Bucs in Tampa Bay, Bengals' Eli Apple and BJ Hill had a couple of messages for Tom Brady acknowledging that they didn't forget the quarterback's words prior to their matchup.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ends Brief Retirement

As the two were coming off the field following their win, Apple can be heard saying, "the future is now, old man.", and shortly following Apple BJ Hill took it a step further making it known they didn't forget Brady's words prior to the matchup stating, "we're fairly tough on defense, remember that."

You never want to give the opposing team bulletin board material even if you didn't mean to. They will take it and use it as motivation to play their best against you and then rub it in your face afterward. Brady hasn't been one to give that type of material unless it is by mistake. This time he was on the wrong end and had to eat his words after the Bengals' defense was able to turn the Bucs and Brady over four times.

READ MORE: Pat McAfee Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Tom Brady

Brady can eat crow, but if he hopes to make the playoffs with the Bucs this season he will have to let this one go and focus on what is in front of him with just three games left in the regular season.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2022 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team

It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen

The New England Patriots suffered arguably their most embarrassing loss of the Bill Belichick era on Sunday, which only amplified the rumblings that the head coach may not be in his current position much longer. But would Patriots owner Robert Kraft ever fire him? Kraft had to have been disgusted while watching his team’s incomprehensible... The post Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy