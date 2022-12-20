ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park closing Friday, Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve due to storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Fredrick Meijer Garden and Sculpture Park will close due to severe weather at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, officials announced Friday afternoon. The park will also be closed on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 and will not reopen until 9 a.m. on Monday Dec. 26 according to a press release. Meijer Gardens was already scheduled to be closed on Christmas.
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
Missing Mich. Mom Called Kids and Told Them She'd Be Home Soon, Police Suspect Foul Play

Heather Kelley's abandoned truck was found the day after she disappeared A Michigan mom of eight who vanished ten days ago is now considered a probable victim of foul play, according to police. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen in public on Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, who spoke about the missing woman at a Dec. 19 press conference. Kelley had left her home around 9 p.m. that night, then called her children at 10:20 p.m. to tell them she was heading back home. She was seen on camera...
