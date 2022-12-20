Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Related
Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
WZZM 13
Community helps dig out animal shelter in Muskegon
Pound Buddies, an aminal rescue in Muskegon, put a call out for help digging out from the snow this Christmas Eve. The community jumped in to help.
WZZM 13
Ottawa Co. officials encouraging residents to stay home during winter storm
With snowy roads and low visibility, it may take some time for help to reach anyone in need. Residents are urged to stay home if possible.
Witness recalls Meijer truck sliding into a car in Holland after losing control
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — As severe winter weather continues to be a problem across West Michigan over the holiday weekend, a mother recalls being a witness to an incident in Ottawa County where a Meijer truck lost control and appeared to cause a crash. The incident took place Friday,...
Experience The Biggest Light Display in West Michigan Even After Christmas Day
The feeling of Christmas is not simply for one day only. You can (and should) experience it for a few days longer if you want to. The best way to do that is to find Christmas experiences that last until the New Year. According to My Michigan Beach,. "this is...
WZZM 13
Christmas Eve Blizzard | Poor travel conditions linger, but improvement is in sight
MICHIGAN, USA — It’s been a rough 36 hours across West Michigan, with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. Blizzard Warning remains in place until 7 p.m. Saturday for counties...
Surfers brave blizzard conditions to catch the perfect wave in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two surfers could be seen just off the pier in Grand Haven on Friday morning, trying to take advantage of the huge waves the storm brought in. The waves on Lake Michigan are forecasted to be anywhere between 12 and 16 feet with the possibility of some waves cresting at 20 feet.
Teens selling homemade gifts as part of West Michigan employment training program
KENTWOOD, MI - Teens residing and participating in Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Employment Training program have made a variety of handmade products available for purchase online. The teens in the program have been working to sell handcrafted wood products, candles, pillows and other gift items on their Etsy store since...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
GRPD: 16-year-old hurt in late-night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened on Kalamazoo Avenue SE around 11:30 Wednesday night.
1 man in critical condition after West Michigan barn explosion causes severe injuries to lower body, deputies say
One man sustained critical injuries, including burns and lacerations, after he was rescued by first responders from a barn explosion in West Michigan on Friday.
Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park closing Friday, Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve due to storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Fredrick Meijer Garden and Sculpture Park will close due to severe weather at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, officials announced Friday afternoon. The park will also be closed on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24 and will not reopen until 9 a.m. on Monday Dec. 26 according to a press release. Meijer Gardens was already scheduled to be closed on Christmas.
49-year-old Battle Creek man dies in snowmobile crash: MSP
Michigan State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash in Calhoun County that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday night. The riders, both from Battle Creek, were driving through a field when they hit a rock, lost control and crashed.
Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas errands
The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in.
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
Grand Rapids family of 6 sick with flu, 'very grateful' for stranger who plowed their driveway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many were out shoveling or snow blowing all weekend long, as lake effect snow slammed West Michigan with over a foot of snow in some areas. But on Grand Rapids' Westside, a kind deed is warming the hearts of one family of six. Heather Gulliver...
Missing Mich. Mom Called Kids and Told Them She'd Be Home Soon, Police Suspect Foul Play
Heather Kelley's abandoned truck was found the day after she disappeared A Michigan mom of eight who vanished ten days ago is now considered a probable victim of foul play, according to police. Heather Kelley, 35, was last seen in public on Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller, who spoke about the missing woman at a Dec. 19 press conference. Kelley had left her home around 9 p.m. that night, then called her children at 10:20 p.m. to tell them she was heading back home. She was seen on camera...
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
23-year-old man shot in Kalamazoo
A 23-year-old man was shot in Kalamazoo on Saturday. At about 2:26 p.m., a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital.
Comments / 1