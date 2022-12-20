Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Potential John Cena WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed
A potential opponent for John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 has been revealed ahead of Cena’s in-ring return on December 30. Cena will remarkably hold onto his streak of having a WWE match every year since 2000 at the very last opportunity this year, as he and Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
New AEW Hire Reveals Why He Left WWE
A former WWE executive has revealed details of their departure from the company and new role at AEW. Mike Mansury left his role as WWE’s Vice President for Global Television. He worked for the company from 2009 until he resigned from the company in 2020. In December 2022, it...
Top AEW Star Hopes To Work With Cody Rhodes ‘Very Very Soon’
The AEW contracts of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are set to expire next year. Dax has spoken about how he and Cash have discussed leaving the company, with them taking a year off from working television wrestling shows and working independent shows. Dax today announced his new...
Real Reason Upcoming WWE Event Has Been Cancelled
Barely a month ago, a major WWE event was being planned to take place in January 2023 and now it appears plans have been halted. The show was scheduled to take place on January 18 2023 and would have taken place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India. There had...
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
Top AEW Star Reveals Why They Haven’t Gone After World Title
A top AEW star has revealed why they haven’t gone after the world title. Debuting in 2021, Jade Cargill has quickly become one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Her undefeated streak and TBS Championship reign has displayed her dominance perfectly. Cargill has an incredible aura and...
Injured AEW Star ‘Doing Much Better’
There has been an update on the injury status of AEW star Adam Cole. Cole has not wrestled a match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he lost an IWGP Championship four-way match to Jay White. Cole suffered a concussion during the match, and has only made...
Top WWE Star ‘Sees No Reason’ Why They Won’t Re-Sign With WWE
A top WWE star “sees no reason” why they won’t re-sign with the company. Kevin Owens has long been one of WWE’s most reliable performers, but he has seen a resurgence as a top star in 2022. After headlining WrestleMania 38 against the returning Stone Cold...
Top NXT Star Explains Their Reaction To Winning Gold
A top NXT star has explained their reaction to winning gold. On the December 13 edition of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Championship. This became the cherry on top of a banner year for the 21 year old who debuted for WWE in the spring.
WWE Star Shares Reunion Photos With Former WWE Star
WWE Raw star and current Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY has shared a reunion photo alongside IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI (FKA Kairi Sane). The photos were taken back in June 2022, before IYO had been called up to the main roster alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai. The...
Rumour Killer On Current AEW Champion Working Without A Contract
There has been a rumour killer on a top AEW star working without an AEW contract. Orange Cassidy has been one of AEW’s most popular performers since the company’s foundation in 2019. Despite wrestling in multiple top matches, he only recently captured his first piece of gold in...
AEW Star Recalls Backstage Reaction To Controversial Match
Current ROH Women’s Champion Athena has reflected on the backstage reaction to her controversial match on AEW Dark: Elevation. Athena wrestled Jody Threat on the October 17 episode of the show. The match gained traction on Twitter due to people believing that Athena was being too stiff with Threat.
AEW Star Believes Recent Match Is Their ‘Greatest Masterpiece’
The final ROH pay-per-view event of the year took place on December 10, whe ROH held the 2022 version of it’s Final Battle event. The show was headlined by Claudio Castagnoli winning back the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho. However, it was the Double Dog Collar tag team...
Behind The Scenes Video Before WWE Star’s Final Match
WWE producer and former Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble has become one of the key backstage names in WWE in recent years. The producer recently wrestled in his last match at a WWE live event in West Virginia on December 11. This was Noble’s first match since he retired to become...
AEW Has Produced Remix Of Popular Theme Song
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jarrett made a surprise appearance and laid out Darby Allin with a guitar shot following his victory over Jay Lethal on the show. Jarrett has since been aligned with Lethal, Sonjay Dutt...
WWE Star’s Insane Finishing Move Gets Name
A WWE star who debuted an insane new finishing move that quickly went viral has done it again on a show airing tonight!. You may have heard about it or even seen it but now we know what it will be called as a WWE star’s insane finisher has gotten a name.
Injured AEW Star Returns Backstage At Dynamite
A new update has emerged on former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, who’s been out of action since August due to injury. The long absence led to Rosa having to relinquish the championship, and Toni Storm’s previous reign as interim champion retroactively being changed to an official full reign.
AEW Star Details Rough Recovery From Recent Injury
AEW star Ruby Soho made her return to the company on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite. Soho had been out of action since she broke her nose in a match with Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo on the AEW All Out Zero Hour pre-show. Ruby appeared on Busted...
