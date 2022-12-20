Read full article on original website
WCTV
Former FSU gives back to 30 children early Christmas presents
Warming shelters open across Big Bend and south Georgia ahead of frigid temps. With the colder weather headed our way, local governments and community partners will provide overnight shelters to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022...
WCTV
Tallahassee couple adopts foster kids just in time for Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A gift of a lifetime, one lucky family finalized their adoption of not one, but two children just in time for the holiday. Not a dry eye in the that courtroom on Friday, as the family shared why this Christmas will forever be something they cherish.
WALB 10
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
WCTV
‘Grateful’: Angel Tree families pick up their gifts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Families lining up at The Salvation Army this morning, as they picked up presents donated through the Angel Tree Program. Hundreds of bags lined the floor and families said they were blown away by the generosity this holiday season. One woman shared with us what this...
Shelters across South Georgia are helping the homeless tackle the cold front
Shelters across South Georgia are doing all that they can to help from extending their hours to paying for hotel rooms.
WALB 10
Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Santa Claus has officially come to town. Jay Ridenhower ( also known as Santa) has been decking the halls for 20 years. He transforms into the legendary man for the holidays. To him, it’s his way of giving back to the community. “There are a...
BR nonprofit treats 10 families to holiday shopping spree
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten families in the Capital City were treated to a special holiday gift on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The nonprofit organization, Project 70805, along with Aetna and Williams Architecture hosted “The Wish List” giveaway. The families, who were nominated, submitted wish lists and then...
Community members supporting victims of gun violence
Community organizations are working to help honor those who have been affected by gun violence and find a way to end it.
WCTV
UPDATE: Wakulla teen continues to raise money for mom, saving up to buy a food truck
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Earlier this year, WCTV brought you the story of a Wakulla Co. teen who sells homemade meals to raise money to pay his mom’s medical bills. 15-year-old Adrion Mancilla has now set his sights on a new goal: raising enough money to buy a food truck.
WCTV
Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
WCTV
Tallahassee man loses presents, trees in house fire just days before Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inside Joseph Osborn’s home are a burnt-up tree and presents for his two kids. “It’s almost Christmas, and I was getting everything ready for the kids,” Osborn said. His home on Box Wood Court was damaged in a fire last week, destroying nearly...
Gadsden County to provide cold weather shelter
Gadsden County is set to provide a cold weather shelter Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 in Quincy, Florida.
WCTV
GCSO: Man detained in Chattahoochee murder
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been detained pending an on-going investigation. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights...
WCTV
Chef Sutton makes the famous Gordon Ramsay eggs to start off the holiday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Douglas Sutton demonstrates how to make the famous Gordon Ramsay eggs for the holidays. Chef Sutton can be found on Facebook and Instagram @chefdouglasjr or email chefdouglassutton@gmail.com.
WCTV
Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
Helping families in need pay their utility bills this winter
Families are getting ready to see the cost to heat their homes going to compared to last year. On average, natural gas heating is expected to increase by $200 this year.
dukebasketballreport.com
Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...
You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
WCTV
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
Leon County announces holiday closures and service changes
In observance of the upcoming Christmas and New Year's Day holidays, the Leon County Government has announced holiday closures and changes of services.
