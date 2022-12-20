JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO