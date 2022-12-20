ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

Former FSU gives back to 30 children early Christmas presents

Warming shelters open across Big Bend and south Georgia ahead of frigid temps. With the colder weather headed our way, local governments and community partners will provide overnight shelters to keep those experiencing homelessness safe. Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022...
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
‘Grateful’: Angel Tree families pick up their gifts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Families lining up at The Salvation Army this morning, as they picked up presents donated through the Angel Tree Program. Hundreds of bags lined the floor and families said they were blown away by the generosity this holiday season. One woman shared with us what this...
BR nonprofit treats 10 families to holiday shopping spree

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten families in the Capital City were treated to a special holiday gift on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The nonprofit organization, Project 70805, along with Aetna and Williams Architecture hosted “The Wish List” giveaway. The families, who were nominated, submitted wish lists and then...
Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
GCSO: Man detained in Chattahoochee murder

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been detained pending an on-going investigation. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights...
Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...

You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The former executive director of the Florida Public Defenders Association died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Tallahassee. Kristina Wiggins, 48, was a staffer at numerous state agencies for the past 20 years and had worked for the past two years as an operations director for Tallahassee Community College.
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
