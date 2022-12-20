Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reacts To Rumors That He Will Leave The Chicago Bulls With 'Training Day' Video
The Chicago Bulls had finally found a solution to their struggles in the Eastern Conference by signing DeMar DeRozan last offseason and giving Zach LaVine a genuine co-star. In addition, the team signed Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso as well, while having traded for former All-Star Nikola Vucevic in February 2021.
Yardbarker
Two-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sooner than later. After a terrible start to the season, the Lakers are slowly but surely inching their way back into playoff contention as they close in on the midway point of the 2022-2023 season. They are 13-18, 2.5 games out of the last two spots for the NBA play-in tournament, and are a game over .500 over their last 15.
Yardbarker
Rival GM on Jae Crowder’s Suns Holdout: ‘You’re Not That Good, Bro’
Namely, because opposing teams seemingly aren’t all that desperate for his skills. At least, not if you ask one rival general manager, as relayed by veteran NBA writer Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. Crowder, 32, is in the final year of his contract and holding out. Why, we’re not...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Takes A Big Shot At The Raptors: "They Can Foul The Whole Game, And They're Really Good At It..."
The Toronto Raptors may be just 15-18 on the season, but they were good enough to beat the 3rd-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Thanks to big performances from O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes (who combined for 52 points), the Raptors were able to come out on top by holding the Cavs to just 107 points on the night.
Yardbarker
Ho, Ho, Oh No! Knicks Lose Brunson and Big Lead in Holiday Horror Show
No matter what sort of deeds New York Knicks fans committed this year, they probably deserved better than the naughty list special bestowed to them in their most recent Christmas Day excursion. New York jumped out to an early lead against the Philadelphia 76ers in the teams' 13th holiday get-together,...
Yardbarker
Here's the real reason Zach LaVine didn’t leave Bulls this summer
Zach LaVine’s recent drama with the Chicago Bulls is a matter of public record at this point. He seems to be clashing teammates and team officials alike. That in turn has led to an obvious question arising: why did LaVine remain with the Bulls this summer? Particularly when it was readily apparent to many observers that he didn’t actually want to stay in Chicago.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Believes 1 NBA Team Will Be Sellers At Trade Deadline
The Masai Ujiri era with the Toronto Raptors has been a success. He’s been aggressive when needed and has made the moves to turn them into a perennial playoff team in the Eastern Conference. That includes making tough decisions, such as moving fan-favorite DeMar DeRozan to land Kawhi Leonard...
Comments / 0