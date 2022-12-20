Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Simon Cowell Reveals He Gets 'Non-Stop' 'AGT' Advice From His 8-Year-Old Son Eric
Simon Cowell may be one of the biggest names in the talent show business, but he still takes advice from a very trusted confidant -- his 8-year-old son, Eric! The America's Got Talent judge was a guest on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, where he opened up about leaning on his young son's feedback.
KTVB
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
KTVB
Jeff Garlin Returning to TV in 'Never Have I Ever' Following 'The Goldbergs' Exit
Jeff Garlin is heading to Never Have I Ever. One year after the comedian exited The Goldbergs, he's booked his first role in the Netflix series' fourth and final season, multiple outlets report. According to Deadline, "Garlin will portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who...
Comments / 0