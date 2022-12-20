ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

Simon Cowell Reveals He Gets 'Non-Stop' 'AGT' Advice From His 8-Year-Old Son Eric

Simon Cowell may be one of the biggest names in the talent show business, but he still takes advice from a very trusted confidant -- his 8-year-old son, Eric! The America's Got Talent judge was a guest on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, where he opened up about leaning on his young son's feedback.
KTVB

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.

