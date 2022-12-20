Derek Hough and fiancée Hayley Erbert revealed they're both OK after getting into a pretty scary car accident that triggered real fear they would slide off a mountain. The couple took to Instagram on Friday and posted a reel of the scary ordeal that they say went down on Dec. 12. According to Erbert, the accident "involved a step hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain." Despite the ordeal, Erbert said there's "so much to be grateful for" given the circumstances.

1 DAY AGO