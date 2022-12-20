Bears Report N'Keal Harry, Chase Claypool Mending

Wide receivers Chase Claypool and N'Keal Harry healthy enough Tuesday to get through a practice after missing Eagles game.

The chance exists the Bears could get both wide receivers Chase Claypool and N'Keal Harry back for Saturday's game with the Buffalo Bills.

Their injury report, in general, was a mixed bit of news even with word that guard Teven Jenkins would have practiced Tuesday on a limited basis after a neck injury severe enough that he left Sunday's game on stretcher.

They didn't have an actual practice Tuesday and had a walk-through, but if it had been a full practice Claypool would have practiced on a limited basis despite a knee injury while Harry would have gone through a full practice after missing last week with a back injury.

Also, cornerback Jaylon Johnson would have had a full practice despite a ribs injury aggravated in the loss Sunday, and a finger injury

The players who would not have practiced with injuries were receiver Equanimeous St. Brown with a concussion, cornerback Kindle Vildor with an ankle injury, tight end Trevon Wesco with a calf injury and guard Cody Whitehair with knee soreness.

Also, tackle Riley Reiff and defensive tackle Justin Jones would not have practiced due to illness.

The injuries to Whitehair and St. Brown are the new ones resulting from Sunday's game.

The Bears also made a few changes with the practice squad. They cut practice squad defensive back Justin Layne and signed linebacker Kuony Deng and defensive end Terrell Lewis to the practice squad.

For the Bills, defensive end Boogie Basham (calf), center Mitch Morse (concussion), safety Jordan Poyer (knee) and guard Rodger Saffold (knee) did not practice. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), guard Ryan Bates (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were limited.

