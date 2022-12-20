ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Flying out for the holidays? What experts say you should know

By Christina Hager
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lKHJ_0jpP6UR700

Travel tips as rain storm approaches New England before Christmas 02:31

BOSTON -- With uncertain weather threatening holiday air travel, many airlines are offering extra flexibility for passengers to change flights within a couple of days. But time is running out.

"I wanted to get direct flights because I don't want us to get stuck somewhere else just in case, with the weather," said Tabitha Davis headed to California from Logan Airport with her son Tuesday.

"Weather is the Achilles' heel of traveling," said David Dague, an aviation expert with Arthur D Little. "The weather that's coming in on Friday. It's wind and it's rain, and those things will inevitably delay people."

He recommends people map out backup plans ahead of time.

"Have plan A, plan B, plan C ready," said Dague. "We have alternate airports nearby. We have Worcester, we have Manchester, we have Providence, which may not be as busy as Logan. So if you can look forward and see, OK if my flight is canceled there's going to be seats available, have that ready to book."

TSA is putting out tips for travelers. No weapons or ammunition are allowed at checkpoints. That's been a problem this year , with a new record set for confiscated guns. TSA just increased the maximum fine to nearly $15,000.

The agency is also urging travelers not to wrap presents, or use gift bags so security personnel can see them.

Also, there's a new texting service available. Passengers can text any question to AskTSA (275-872).

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Logan Airport packed as incoming storm expected to impact holiday travel

BOSTON – Thursday was already supposed to be the busiest travel day at airports before Christmas, but it may be even busier than expected with people changing their flights to get out before a storm brings heavy rain and winds to the area.There were long lines of cars just trying to get to Logan Airport Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Inside, the waiting continued.More than 7 million Americans are expected to fly during the holiday travel period this year. According to AAA, it is expected to be the third-busiest year since 2000.The TSA said Thursday and December 30 are expected...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
96K+
Followers
29K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy