ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Four RNC finance chairs back McDaniel in leadership race

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QznDV_0jpP6ONz00

Four Republican National Committee (RNC) finance chairmen have endorsed Ronna McDaniel’s bid to stay on as party chairwoman , defending her fundraising track record and relationships with donors as she seeks to fend off a leadership challenge.

Duke Buchan III, the current finance chair, and former finance chairs Todd Ricketts, Ray Washburne and Ron Weiser wrote to the 168 RNC members to express their support for McDaniel, according to letters obtained by The Hill.

The letters highlight McDaniel’s relationships with RNC donors and her efforts during her six years as chairwoman to build a fundraising infrastructure. McDaniel is seeking a fourth term as chairwoman, but she has faced criticism from the right over the party’s election performance and its spending.

“Ronna is a proven fundraiser having raised staggering resources during her tenure; resources which campaigns at all levels across the country rely on to win. She has built and grown a Republican infrastructure that will stand the test of time,” Washburne, who served as finance chairman in 2013 and 2014, wrote in his letter to RNC members, which went out Tuesday.

Weiser, who served as RNC finance chairman from 2011 to 2013 and is currently the Michigan Republican Party chairman, pushed back in his letter on what he called “false attacks” about how the committee spent its money during the midterm cycle.

Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney who represented former President Trump and an RNC member from California, has announced a challenge to McDaniel. Dhillon and some others have pointed to high travel costs to question McDaniel’s spending priorities.

“Anyone who believes they can raise the necessary funds without spending money on travel, food and the like is fooling themselves,” Weiser wrote in a letter that was sent to RNC members on Tuesday. “I know that Ronna does what’s best for our party and for our country. Indeed, we cannot lose sight of this elemental fact: To win, we need effective fundraising—and Ronna has clearly demonstrated a remarkable track record.”

Ricketts, who served alongside McDaniel at the RNC for three years, wrote in his letter to donors that “Ronna has acknowledged when the party falls short (as it did this year in the Senate) and is continually seeking to make improvements, so we are always working towards victory.”

“Ronna has the knowledge and experience to continue exploring innovative ways to engage small dollar donors, push creative technology to rival the Democrats, and strengthen our digital fundraising,” Ricketts wrote.

Buchan, who worked with McDaniel as finance chairman the last two years, pointed to her attendance at more than 300 events and more than 1,300 hours of calls devoted to fundraising and millions of dollars raised for the party as a sign of her commitment to the job.

“These efforts cannot be replicated quickly or easily, and we cannot risk being underfunded in the critical upcoming Presidential Cycle,” Buchan wrote.

McDaniel has served as head of the RNC since 2017, winning reelection every two years. But there has been growing frustration among Republicans in the wake of an underwhelming midterm showing this year, as Democrats added a seat to their Senate majority and won key governor races, while Republicans captured a smaller-than-expected House majority.

Some of the blame has fallen on McDaniel, with conservatives calling for a change atop the RNC. Her critics have noted the GOP lost the House in 2018, lost the White House and Senate in 2020, and underperformed against expectations in 2022, all cycles during which McDaniel led the RNC.

But the process of electing an RNC chair could help insulate McDaniel to a degree, as she has strong relationships with many of the 168 members who will determine her fate. McDaniel needs to win the support of only a majority of the 168 to secure another term, while Dhillon will need the support of at least two RNC members in three different states or territories to even get on the ballot. Each state and territory has three RNC members.

An endorsement letter circulated earlier this month contained the signatures of 107 RNC members backing McDaniel to stay on as chairwoman, well more than the 84 she would need to win reelection at the party’s January meetings. McDaniel also has the backing of former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus.

Trump has declined to endorse a candidate in the RNC chair race, telling Breitbart News in a recent interview that he likes both McDaniel and Dhillon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’

Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election.  The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday.  RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Daily Beast

Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz

Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
The Hill

The Hill

823K+
Followers
92K+
Post
585M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy