After an arctic cold front pushed through the region overnight, some of the coldest conditions in decades are in place for Friday. Central and Eastern Kentucky remain under a Wind Chill Warning through Friday afternoon. After the Wind Chill Warning expires, a Wind Chill Advisory will be in place through Saturday afternoon. Wind chills as low as -25 to -30° or colder will continue. The last time Lexington reported a wind chill below -30° was in 1994 and we’ve seen that at times this morning. Strong wind gusts are accompanying the bitter cold temperatures leading to the dangerously cold wind chills.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO