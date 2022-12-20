Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Frigid cold temperatures continue through Christmas weekend
After an arctic cold front pushed through the region overnight, some of the coldest conditions in decades are in place for Friday. Central and Eastern Kentucky remain under a Wind Chill Warning through Friday afternoon. After the Wind Chill Warning expires, a Wind Chill Advisory will be in place through Saturday afternoon. Wind chills as low as -25 to -30° or colder will continue. The last time Lexington reported a wind chill below -30° was in 1994 and we’ve seen that at times this morning. Strong wind gusts are accompanying the bitter cold temperatures leading to the dangerously cold wind chills.
WTVQ
Severe weather causing travel headaches nationwide, including numerous crashes in Kentucky
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — There were numerous crashes in Kentucky from Thursday night into Friday morning. The state’s transportation cabinet tweeted that road surfaces are especially treacherous, causing pile-ups. They say the temperatures have fallen so low the salt and calcium chloride they use to clear the roads are...
WTVQ
Thousands of Kentuckians without power during winter storm
At 8:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 22,356 customers are without power across the state, according to the Kentucky Power Outage map, with the largest numbers in Woodford, Fulton, Allen, Barren, Green, Spencer, Shelby, Scott, Harrison, Madison, Carter, Lawrence, Johnson, Perry and Pike. Crews are deployed across Kentucky to work on restoring...
WTVQ
3 deaths from dangerous Kentucky winter weather confirmed, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people have died from dangerous winter weather in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday. At his 10 a.m. winter weather press briefing, Beshear said two people died from weather-related events: one in a car accident in Western Kentucky and another in Louisville who was without housing. He confirmed the third death on Twitter around 11:15 a.m.
WTVQ
Winter travel tips from Kentucky State Police
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are sharing advice on winter travel tips so you can best prepare ahead of the incoming winter storm. First, KSP says to plan ahead; make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained, and ensure your vehicle is maintained to handle not only the road conditions but also the frigid temperatures.
WTVQ
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the...
Comments / 0