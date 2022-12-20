ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Microwave starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

Austin Fire responds to a working fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush. According to first responders, the fire started in the kitchen area and arose from electrical malfunction in a microwave fan. This fire reached all the way into the home's attic. They are currently working on overhaul...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city

Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened

ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
ELGIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility

The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Texas Transportation Department Turns Heads With 'Dark' Christmas Tweet

The City of Austin's Transportation Department is turning heads with a "dark" tweet about killing Santa Claus. ATX Transportation shared a parody song called "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus" on Wednesday (December 21) that's causing a stir with residents and even some council members. The tweet says:. I saw...
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Can your landlord shut off your water to prevent the pipes from bursting?

As Austinites brace for a weekend of below-freezing temperatures, some renters got notice they would have to go without running water. The company that manages the Croix condominium complex on the westside of the UT Austin campus posted signs saying it would turn off the water from Thursday afternoon until Monday morning to drain the pipes.
AUSTIN, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

His Single Floor Park Model in Tiny Home Community

Braden downsized from a 1000-square-foot home into this amazing 400-square-foot park model at Village Farm in Austin. He’s really hoping that the tiny house movement will result in smaller homes and taller trees!. His tiny house has an awesome layout, with a compact, but functional, ground-floor bedroom with plenty...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy