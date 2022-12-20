Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Microwave starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
Austin Fire responds to a working fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush. According to first responders, the fire started in the kitchen area and arose from electrical malfunction in a microwave fan. This fire reached all the way into the home's attic. They are currently working on overhaul...
mycanyonlake.com
Water Off? SJWTX Reports Minor Outages but ‘Significant’ Water Leaks Expected
SJWTX, Canyon Lake’s water provider, said most outages this week are due to customer-side frozen pipes. One minor water outage was reported Thursday in the Hancock area on the north side of Canyon Lake. Another small water outage was reported in the Deer Creek service area north of Dripping Springs.
Family brings Roman-style pies to Austin area with Baldinucci Pizza Romana
From left: Salvatore, Patricia and Gabriel Baldinucci opened their pizza kitchen in March in South Austin before relocating to West Lake Hills in October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Baldinucci Pizza Romana recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in West Lake Hills. The restaurant is owned by twin brothers Salvatore and Gabriel...
One of the few remaining Rainey Street homes goes on the market for $10M
Looks like a teardown.
City of Leander opens warming center for Atmos customers without gas
Many Atmos Energy customers have been experiencing low or no gas pressure Friday. Leander has opened a temporary warming center for those customers.
Why cedar didn’t spike Friday, but will soon
Typically after a December or January cold front, mountain cedar pollen jumps up and bothers many allergy sufferers here in Central Texas.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city
Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
One of the last homes in Rainey Street District hits the market for millions
It could soon be the end of an era for Rainey Street as some people know it.
St. Elmo Brewing to Open Significant Second Location
Construction is estimated to cost around $4,500,000 and will span around 13,472 square feet.
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
In freezing cold conditions like Central Texans are experiencing this week, there's a risk of water pipes in homes freezing. And if that happens, there's a risk of them bursting.
Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened
ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility
The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
iheart.com
Texas Transportation Department Turns Heads With 'Dark' Christmas Tweet
The City of Austin's Transportation Department is turning heads with a "dark" tweet about killing Santa Claus. ATX Transportation shared a parody song called "I saw mommy killing Santa Claus" on Wednesday (December 21) that's causing a stir with residents and even some council members. The tweet says:. I saw...
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
tpr.org
Can your landlord shut off your water to prevent the pipes from bursting?
As Austinites brace for a weekend of below-freezing temperatures, some renters got notice they would have to go without running water. The company that manages the Croix condominium complex on the westside of the UT Austin campus posted signs saying it would turn off the water from Thursday afternoon until Monday morning to drain the pipes.
Diamonds Direct celebrates 10 years of business in The Domain
The store is located adjacent to Dicks Sporting Goods and Express Clothing. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Diamonds Direct, a diamond and jewelry store at 11104 Domain Drive, Austin, celebrated 10 years of business at The Domain this December. The store offers a wide array of jewelry, such as necklaces, rings and...
Some H-E-B customers experience long lines from card machine issues
The holiday season means long lines as grocery shoppers try to snag last minute items. But some HEB customers were left waiting longer than usual.
tinyhousetalk.com
His Single Floor Park Model in Tiny Home Community
Braden downsized from a 1000-square-foot home into this amazing 400-square-foot park model at Village Farm in Austin. He’s really hoping that the tiny house movement will result in smaller homes and taller trees!. His tiny house has an awesome layout, with a compact, but functional, ground-floor bedroom with plenty...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0