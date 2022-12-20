Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.24.2022: NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match & More
An episode of NJPW STRONG Detonation was hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 24, with matches taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) *Bobby...
411mania.com
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.24.22 – Braun Strowman Wants GUNTHER, Raquel is Ready for Ronda Rousey and More!
-It’s Christmas Eve and I found time to get to this show between wrapping gifts and heading to church. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. As she noted on RAW Talk earlier in the week, no Jackie Redmond this week.
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Danhausen Christmas Vlog, New AEW Shirts Available
– PWInsider reports that The Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Knockouts Championships will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – Danhausen released a new Christmas vlog:. – Shop AEW...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion Includes A Tables Match and More
Major League Wrestling will present a new episode of MLW Fusion tonight which will include a tables match and more. MLW issued a press release which hypes tonight’s show. Tables Match! Taya vs Lady Flammer! + more tonight on MLW FUSION. Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On the Line
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature the Usos defending the Undisputed WWE tag team titles. The show was taped in Chicago and you can find spoilers here. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Hit Row. * Gauntlet Match to determine...
411mania.com
Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners. Last year’s Best Of special...
411mania.com
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings
– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
411mania.com
Shane Taylor Reacts to Swerve Strickland’s Attack Of Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite
Shane Taylor is none too happy about Swerve Strickland’s new stable taking out Keith Lee on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to comment. As noted, Strickland debuted his new group Mogul Affiliates as he officially turned on Lee. The group consists of Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman, with Rick Ross involved at least for last night.
411mania.com
Various News: Full Episode of NJPW Strong From May, Lineup For Tomorrow’s NWA USA
– NJPW has released the full episode for the May 28th edition of NJPW Strong. You can see the video below for the episode, which had the following lineup:. * Fred Yehi, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Stray Dog Army. * David Finlay vs. Blake Christian. * Bad Dude...
411mania.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Air Live Exclusively On NJPW World App
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will not air on FITE TV or any other service beyond NJPW’s own streaming app, according to a report. PWInsider reports that the July 4th show at the Tokyo Dome will be exclusive to NJPW World, the promotion’s streaming app. There is always the...
411mania.com
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22
December 21st, 2022 | Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Alright, so my vacation and holiday stuff has caused me to take a step back from reviews this month. I even planned on doing one for Dark yesterday but things got in the way. Ricky Starks, who lost in last...
411mania.com
Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut
In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke. Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got...
411mania.com
AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’
– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Wrestling Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully...
411mania.com
Evil Uno Shares How The Dark Order Has Handled Brodie Lee’s Passing
In a recent interview with Fightful, Evil Uno talked about how The Dark Order has adjusted to a new status after the loss of their leader, Brodie Lee, in 2020 (via Wrestling Inc). Uno shared how the dynamics of the faction has changed since their debut in 2019 and how the stable has forged a stronger bond in recent history. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.22.22
Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida. We’re still getting closer to Hard To Kill and now it seems that a Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray showdown is imminent. If there is one thing that this company has loved over the years, it is pushing the heck out of former ECW stars. Other than that, Jordynne Grace is getting ready to face Mickie James in what should be a heck of a pay per view Knockouts Title match. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has an updated card for the final Smackdown of 2022 after this week’s show. WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on FOX:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. * Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus. * Roman Reigns...
411mania.com
Note on If Tony Khan Shopped ROH TV Deal To Anyone Other Than Warner Bros. Discovery
It was reported earlier this month that Ring of Honor has relaunched Honorclub, which will host a new weekly ROH TV series next year. This would seem to suggest that Khan was unable to get a TV deal or streaming deal for the show. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan did not attempt to shop the new ROH series outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.
Comments / 0