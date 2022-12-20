ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion Includes A Tables Match and More

Major League Wrestling will present a new episode of MLW Fusion tonight which will include a tables match and more. MLW issued a press release which hypes tonight’s show. Tables Match! Taya vs Lady Flammer! + more tonight on MLW FUSION. Watch nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports...
GEORGIA STATE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On the Line

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature the Usos defending the Undisputed WWE tag team titles. The show was taped in Chicago and you can find spoilers here. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Hit Row. * Gauntlet Match to determine...
411mania.com

Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners. Last year’s Best Of special...
411mania.com

The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings

– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
411mania.com

Shane Taylor Reacts to Swerve Strickland’s Attack Of Keith Lee on AEW Dynamite

Shane Taylor is none too happy about Swerve Strickland’s new stable taking out Keith Lee on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to comment. As noted, Strickland debuted his new group Mogul Affiliates as he officially turned on Lee. The group consists of Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman, with Rick Ross involved at least for last night.
411mania.com

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Air Live Exclusively On NJPW World App

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will not air on FITE TV or any other service beyond NJPW’s own streaming app, according to a report. PWInsider reports that the July 4th show at the Tokyo Dome will be exclusive to NJPW World, the promotion’s streaming app. There is always the...
411mania.com

Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In

On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.21.22

December 21st, 2022 | Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Alright, so my vacation and holiday stuff has caused me to take a step back from reviews this month. I even planned on doing one for Dark yesterday but things got in the way. Ricky Starks, who lost in last...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

Booker T Congratulates Kylie Rae For Her WWE Debut

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T congratulated Kylie Rae after she made her WWE debut last week on Main Event. She wrestled as Briana Ray in a match with Dana Brooke. Booker said: “I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got...
411mania.com

AEW Files Trademarks This Week for ‘WrestleBowl’ & ‘Wrestling Bowl’

– Fightful reports that AEW filed two trademarks earlier this week with the USPTO that could hint at a new event name. The trademarks were filed on Monday, December 19 for “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” You can see the filing descriptions below:. Mark For: WRESTLEBOWL trademark...
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Wrestling Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully...
411mania.com

Evil Uno Shares How The Dark Order Has Handled Brodie Lee’s Passing

In a recent interview with Fightful, Evil Uno talked about how The Dark Order has adjusted to a new status after the loss of their leader, Brodie Lee, in 2020 (via Wrestling Inc). Uno shared how the dynamics of the faction has changed since their debut in 2019 and how the stable has forged a stronger bond in recent history. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com

Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.22.22

Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida. We’re still getting closer to Hard To Kill and now it seems that a Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray showdown is imminent. If there is one thing that this company has loved over the years, it is pushing the heck out of former ECW stars. Other than that, Jordynne Grace is getting ready to face Mickie James in what should be a heck of a pay per view Knockouts Title match. Let’s get to it.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has an updated card for the final Smackdown of 2022 after this week’s show. WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on FOX:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. * Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus. * Roman Reigns...
411mania.com

Note on If Tony Khan Shopped ROH TV Deal To Anyone Other Than Warner Bros. Discovery

It was reported earlier this month that Ring of Honor has relaunched Honorclub, which will host a new weekly ROH TV series next year. This would seem to suggest that Khan was unable to get a TV deal or streaming deal for the show. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan did not attempt to shop the new ROH series outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.

Comments / 0

Community Policy