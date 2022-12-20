ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Te-Hina Paopao, No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas at San Diego Invitational

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State men’s soccer coach Terry Boss resigns after incredible 5-year run

Oregon State men’s soccer coach Terry Boss resigned Thursday, as the 41-year-old Philomath High grad plans to take a coaching role with a professional team. Boss is the most successful men’s soccer coach in Oregon State history. Boss was 49-23-15 during a five-year run with the Beavers. OSU went to four NCAA tournaments during Boss’ five-year tenure, including 2021 when the Beavers were the No. 1 overall seed.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Dan Lanning’s recruiting haul; Oregon Ducks transfer portal additions; Bo Nix returns; Holiday Bowl preview: Talkin’ Ducks

SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Ducks land key additions in transfer portal. Coach Dan Lanning rallies Oregon on signing day. The hour-long show takes a weekly look at the news, trends and stories that define Ducks sports. The show originally airs weekly on Thursday and then re-airs Friday on Root Sports with times to be determined each week.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy