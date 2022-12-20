Te-Hina Paopao, No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball come back to beat No. 17 Arkansas at San Diego Invitational

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Related
Oregon State reportedly set to land Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei
Oregon State appears to have made a significant splash in the quarterback transfer market, as Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to commit to the Beavers, according to an ESPN report. The Oregonian/OregonLive confirmed the report Friday night through a source with knowledge of the situation. Uiagalelei, a 5-star high...
What they’re saying nationally about Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class
Oregon secured a top 10 recruiting class for 2023 on Wednesday, signing 28 players and landing one of the most prominent transfers plus has three outstanding commitments. UO’s class ranks No. 7 in the 247Sports Composite on On3.com and No. 8 by Rivals (high school signees only). Here’s a...
Recapping Oregon’s signing day haul, 2022 season: Duck confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class, look ahead to the Holiday Bowl and assess the 2022 season. Dan Lanning and the Ducks flip players and perceptions on National Signing Day. Roster churn leaves Ducks, Tar Heels shorthanded in Holiday...
Oregon State men’s soccer coach Terry Boss resigns after incredible 5-year run
Oregon State men’s soccer coach Terry Boss resigned Thursday, as the 41-year-old Philomath High grad plans to take a coaching role with a professional team. Boss is the most successful men’s soccer coach in Oregon State history. Boss was 49-23-15 during a five-year run with the Beavers. OSU went to four NCAA tournaments during Boss’ five-year tenure, including 2021 when the Beavers were the No. 1 overall seed.
Dan Lanning’s recruiting haul; Oregon Ducks transfer portal additions; Bo Nix returns; Holiday Bowl preview: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Ducks land key additions in transfer portal. Coach Dan Lanning rallies Oregon on signing day. The hour-long show takes a weekly look at the news, trends and stories that define Ducks sports. The show originally airs weekly on Thursday and then re-airs Friday on Root Sports with times to be determined each week.
This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand
Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0