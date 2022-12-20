Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Businesses working through the incoming weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday night going into Friday, temperatures will be dropping below zero. The road conditions are expected to be icy with snow accumulation throughout the evening. Business owners are making accommodations for cold weather conditions coming into Louisville. Wick’s Pizza plans to work through the storm....
Wave 3
Metro Snow Team treats more than 2,500 miles of roadways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Snow Team has completed its first pass plowing snow routes and will be working on its second pass on Friday morning. According to a release from Metro Public Works, snow began to fall around 8:15 Thursday night and stopped snowing around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
Wave 3
Tracking road conditions after winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are asking people to stay at home, but we know some people have to be out there. Crews have been out overnight, trying to treat the roads and plow the snow from the winter storm that hit Thursday evening. WAVE News was out in the...
Wave 3
TARC resumes regular services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -TARC resumed regular fixed route service as of 2:49 a.m. Saturday. Routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. For a full list of missed stops, click or tap here. TARC said extreme cold and icy roads are likely to impact service. Please check the...
Wave 3
Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. ‘Inconsistent’ access to...
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer gives update on Louisville Metro’s arctic front preparation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials provided an update this morning on how the city is preparing for the arctic front. Director of Metro Public Works & Assets Vanessa Burns said roads could not be pretreated due to the rain. However, salt will be added when possible.
Wave 3
TARC provides alternate transportation after suspending routes due to weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC announced Friday they will be suspending fixed route service around 8 p.m. due to weather. The suspension was decided after freezing temperatures caused buses to break down on their routes. TARC personnel will continue to provide transportation in alternate vehicles after 8 p.m. until 1...
Wave 3
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on an arctic front heading into our area. Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. 12 p.m. - Mayor Fischer...
Wave 3
NWS: ‘This is the real deal’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and city officials provided an update this morning on how the city is preparing for the arctic front. Fischer urged drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible and called upon businesses that could do so to allow their employees to work from home.
WLKY.com
LIST: Closings, delays ahead of winter storm taking aim at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With accumulating snow and severely dropping temperatures on the way, expect some closures and delays. Thursday night, snow will fall for hours in the region and then temps will tumble into the single digits, with wind chills as low as -25 degrees. WEATHER ALERTS // RADAR.
Wave 3
Road Condition Update from the Stormtracker: 6:00
Louisville Metro officials give update on city’s arctic front preparation. A news conference was held Thursday morning before the winter storm. Experts have made it clear this winter storm is very serious.
Wave 3
LG&E, KU performing ‘service interruptions’; customers asked to conserve energy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extreme cold and winter weather has taken its toll across WAVE Country resulting in travel delays and power outages. LG&E and KU are advising customers to conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid. In an effort to reduce energy consumption,...
Local News Digital
Winter storm closes several area businesses on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Several area businesses are closing Friday due to the forecasted winter storm. This list will be updated as more closings are announced. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Columbus Regional Health (CRH) Endocrinology & Diabetes. BCSC Health Clinic and Occupational Health Clinic at Wellconnect.
Wave 3
TARC activates winter weather detours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City confirmed it is detouring multiple routes due to winter weather. On Thursday night, TARC enacted detours for Routes #15, 21, 25, 27, 29, 31 and 43. This affects stops near Brownsboro Road, Bardstown Road, Poplar Level Road, Lexington Road, English Station Road and the Outer Loop.
wdrb.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Louisville
This post has been updated. The Warning information is at the bottom with more current forecast information at the top. Now that the snow has started to fall in our area, let's discuss what to expect through the night and Friday morning. If you haven't seen it yet, you will...
Wave 3
Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented. Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether. People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Part 2 12/22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is part 2 of the update that was recorded at 2:42pm today. Be sure to check back on the main feeds and newscasts for the most updated amounts and timing and impacts!. Stay safe!
Wave 3
Multiple units battle 3 separate fires Christmas Eve morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews spent hours fighting three separate outbuilding fires Christmas Eve morning. Zoneton firefighters along with crews from Shepherdsville, Nichols and Okolana spent over five hours fighting the three separate fires. “No sooner than we got to the mop up stage with one fire, we’d...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Blog Update 12/22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the 9AM ET update on how the winter storm impacts are looking for WAVE Country. Another LIVE update will take place on social media and on the WAVE Weather APP on phones, Firestick and Roku TV at around 2:15pm today. Expect more changes.
Wave 3
Oldham County Emergency Management gives reminders ahead of winter storm
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Emergency Management has information for residents as the winter storm approaches. Residents are advised to stay at home as snow plows clear the streets. Nobody should operate generators in enclosed spaces like garages, basements and near doors or windows. Generators should only be in open spaces outdoors.
