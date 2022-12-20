Read full article on original website
DarkVoid
4d ago
That was very noble try to save that young boy life. My condolences to that young man'a family and friends 🕯️🙏🏽🕯️
alexis reece
3d ago
That poor woman and her sons. They are going to be haunted by that for so long. Rip to the little boy killed in this senseless tragedy.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
Arab American News
Family, lawyer of mentally ill man who was shot dead by Dearborn police are looking for answers
DEARBORN – An Arab American man with a history of mental health problems was shot dead by Dearborn Police last Sunday after he stormed the department’s headquarters with a stolen handgun. While investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances of the deadly shooting incident, the victim’s family...
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Balloon release honors 14-year-old who lost his life to gun violence on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Friends and family gathered to honor the life of 14-year-old Ryan Parker, who lost his life to gun violence. Parker was killed Monday (Dec. 19) night on Ferguson Street on Detroit’s west side. He was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. “It’s...
fox2detroit.com
9-year-old cuts classmate with pocket knife during altercation at Westland bus stop
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A student was arrested Thursday morning after they cut their classmate during an altercation at a bus stop in Westland. School officials say a 9-year-old and a 10-year-old from Schweitzer Elementary School engaged in a physical altercation before the start of school. At some point,...
10-year-old stabbed by 9-year-old with pocket knife at Westland school bus stop: police
Westland Police are questioning a fourth-grader and his parent after another fourth-grader was stabbed in the hand and leg. Police say both children involved are students at Schweitzer Elementary School in the Wayne-Westland School District.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said. Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to a...
Masked suspects rob delivery driver at gunpoint on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are working to find two alleged thieves who held up a delivery driver on the city’s west side on Wednesday afternoon. The robbers wore ski masks and fled in an SUV.
Detroit News
1 in custody in Monday shooting at Detroit police precinct
A person is in custody in connection with the non-fatal Monday shooting at a Detroit police precinct on the city's east side, officials said. They made the announcement Wednesday in a tweet. On Monday, officials said a woman was wanted for the shooting. She allegedly opened fire on a man...
Detroit News
Boyfriend's son sentenced for Nov. 2021 killing of Detroit mother
Detroit — A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday. Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
fox2detroit.com
Targeted shooting at Madison Heights restaurant and karaoke bar leaves Detroit man dead
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich, (FOX 2) - Madison Heights police are investigating a targeted shooting that left a Detroit man dead at a restaurant near John R Road. A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after being shot at the 168 Crab & Karaoke Restaurant just after midnight Monday.
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after man shot and killed on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning. The shooting happened at around 10:45 a.m. in the block of Banneker Ct, near E. Warren and Conner. Detroit police responded to the location after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, they...
fox2detroit.com
2 charged with murder 4 years after Michigan hunter found shot to death
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than four years after a hunter was found dead in Bath Township, two people are facing charges. Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were arrested late Wednesday. They are both charged with felony murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of Chong Yang.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
texasbreaking.com
Hell in Cell: Macomb County Inmate Accused of Tying, Strangling, Stabbing Cellmate
Macomb, Michigan: An inmate who is serving about 44 years might stay longer which could amount to a life sentence. The prison bosses discovered that he killed his cellmate and attack another while at breakfast, reported Fox2. The accused is Michael Ketchum, 44, who got charged due to slaying his...
Detroit man receives prison sentence for high-speed crash that killed 2 teens
PONTIAC, MI -- A 19-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Monday for his role in a fatal high-speed chase that claimed the lives of two teenagers who were riding with him. According to the Associated Press, Ramone Hampton will spend at least 43 months...
fox2detroit.com
'Don't go to sleep': Woman rushes to help 14-year-old after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman rushed to try to save a teen boy after he was shot Monday on Detroit's west side. The woman, who does not want to be identified, hear gunshots near her home in the area of 7 Mile and Southfield around 6 p.m. and went outside, where she saw the 14-year-old running toward her.
fox2detroit.com
Woman shot in neck after witnessing men arguing with Detroit gas station clerk
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old woman who had plans to start college soon is now focusing on recovering after she was shot in the neck at a Detroit gas station. Kyla stopped at the Sunoco at Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. While inside, she saw a group of men arguing with the clerk.
