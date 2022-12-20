Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan road conditions: 'Double whammy' of winds, temperatures making driving 'feel like a snow globe'
(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan has traded one winter weather demon for another after projections for snow totals started falling overnight. But wind gusts will be blowing around whatever snow ends up falling. According to Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation, driving around Metro Detroit will "feel like...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Blustery and cold as Winter Storm Warning continues into Saturday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Winter Storm Warnings continue for Southeast Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday. It is blustery and very cold. Localized lake-effect snow is likely, especially along I-69. It stays blustery and cold through Saturday and Christmas Sunday. Temperatures will moderate for the middle part of next week...
fox2detroit.com
Windy and cold with snow showers overnight
The wind and cold sticks around overnight and into Saturday. Rich Luterman has the full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
fox2detroit.com
Snow on the way as winter storm moves into Metro Detroit
The worst of the winter storm is expected to hit Friday, but rain will transition to snow overnight, making for messy travel. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit forecast.
fox2detroit.com
Several SMART Bus routes not operating Friday due to winter storm; significant delays expected on other routes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Several SMART Bus routes will not operate Friday, while other routes are expected to have significant delays due to a winter storm that will bring snow and high winds to Metro Detroit. SMART announced Thursday that these routes will not run:. 805 Grand River Park &...
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm road conditions: How to track Michigan snow plows
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can track what Michigan Department of Transportation plows are up to on the roads during the winter storm. The Mi Drive Map shows where a truck is, along with what it is doing, such as plowing or applying salt, and includes a photo of the road from the truck.
fox2detroit.com
Road conditions aren't as bad for ice - but the wind is causing a problem
While less snow is falling than expected, it's the wind that will be pushing it around enough it could still cause problems for drivers. Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation asked drivers to do their part in making sure the conditions are good enough to travel on. Check Michigan.gov/drive for more info.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan at risk of 'Flash Freeze' as Christmas winter storm moves in
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A winter storm is expected to impact Southeast Michigan Thursday evening into Saturday causing dangerous driving conditions. Thursday, we could see a "Flash Freeze" as temperatures plummet near midnight, according to FOX 2 meteorologist Derek Kevra. A "Flash Freeze" occurs when there is a mixture...
fox2detroit.com
School closings: Metro Detroit Christmas snowstorm prompts Friday closures
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - All of Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning at 4 a.m. While it may be the start of holiday break for many school districts, not all are done for the semester. Thursday...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect as temperatures dip, rain changes to snow
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There is a Winter Storm Warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Saturday for snow, cold, and wind. Most areas across Southeast Michigan will see between 2-4 inches, down from the expected 3-5 because of rain the area has been getting. We’ll see dangerous wind chill readings and some spotty power outages as well.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan cities declare snow emergencies for winter storm -- Check the list
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Metro Detroit counties are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of Friday and Saturday's winter storm. When snow emergencies are in effect, vehicles cannot be parked on streets, so plows and salt trucks can treat roads. Macomb County. Centerline - in effect 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
fox2detroit.com
Winter Storm Warning in effect in Michigan - here's when the snow starts falling
(FOX 2) - **Check the latest forecast for Michigan's winter storm here**. Our major winter storm is still on track. Winter storm warnings are in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday and run through Saturday morning at 4 a.m. So the main event is tonight and Friday with light rain and...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center during blizzard
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center as much of Michigan deals with blizzard conditions. The center was activated at 1 p.m. Friday. As of 4 p.m., no communities had requested state resources, but it remains ready to assist. "Our top priority right...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
fox2detroit.com
Dangerous road conditions across Michigan lead to jackknifed semis, MSP trooper crashes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The pre-Christmas 2022 snow storm has brought a couple of inches of snow to southeast Michigan but on the state's west side, travel is extremely dangerous and I-94 has at least three major crashes. According to Michigan State Police's 5th district, a total of 9...
fox2detroit.com
Woman dies from cold exposure after being found in snow outside Michigan assisted living home
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died after she was found in the snow outside of her Michigan assisted living community home Friday morning. A snow plow driver in the parking lot saw the 82-year-old woman curled up outside Timber Ridge Village in Bath Township around 7:10 a.m. Caregivers were notified, and the woman was brought inside.
fox2detroit.com
Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County man wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - After playing a Michigan Lottery game, a Macomb County man has won $1 million. Allen Burbary, 64, won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley. "I entered several non-winning tickets into...
fox2detroit.com
2 charged with murder 4 years after Michigan hunter found shot to death
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than four years after a hunter was found dead in Bath Township, two people are facing charges. Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were arrested late Wednesday. They are both charged with felony murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of Chong Yang.
