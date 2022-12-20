ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
Winter storm road conditions: How to track Michigan snow plows

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can track what Michigan Department of Transportation plows are up to on the roads during the winter storm. The Mi Drive Map shows where a truck is, along with what it is doing, such as plowing or applying salt, and includes a photo of the road from the truck.
Road conditions aren't as bad for ice - but the wind is causing a problem

While less snow is falling than expected, it's the wind that will be pushing it around enough it could still cause problems for drivers. Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation asked drivers to do their part in making sure the conditions are good enough to travel on. Check Michigan.gov/drive for more info.
Southeast Michigan at risk of 'Flash Freeze' as Christmas winter storm moves in

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A winter storm is expected to impact Southeast Michigan Thursday evening into Saturday causing dangerous driving conditions. Thursday, we could see a "Flash Freeze" as temperatures plummet near midnight, according to FOX 2 meteorologist Derek Kevra. A "Flash Freeze" occurs when there is a mixture...
Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center during blizzard

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center as much of Michigan deals with blizzard conditions. The center was activated at 1 p.m. Friday. As of 4 p.m., no communities had requested state resources, but it remains ready to assist. "Our top priority right...
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
2 charged with murder 4 years after Michigan hunter found shot to death

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than four years after a hunter was found dead in Bath Township, two people are facing charges. Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were arrested late Wednesday. They are both charged with felony murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of Chong Yang.
