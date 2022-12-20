By exacerbating the effects of the digital divide and putting enormous stress on schools, upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic led the federal government to step in with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds disbursed through the CARES Act, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, and the American Rescue Plan in 2021. Collectively, the bills provided school districts nationwide with $189.5 billion over three phases, with no shortage of examples of how to disburse that cash, including improving energy efficiency or expanding career technical education programs. Given the broad parameters of the program, research suggests a majority of the dollars have been spent on labor, with technology playing a proportionately minor but functionally critical role.

2 DAYS AGO