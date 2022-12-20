ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Wide Open Country

Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Epic Dance Break is a Standout Concert Moment of 2022

Carrie Underwood's deep appreciation of '80s and '90s pop culture --and her innate ability to pull off related stage moves-- goes beyond her fandom of live collaborators and cover song source Guns N' Roses. In a viral TikTok video from Oct. 16, she took a brief yet memorable dance break with the opening act of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, fellow country superstar Jimmie Allen.
CMT

Dustin Lynch Spreads Holiday Cheer With Hometown Benefit Show And Pays It Forward In “Somethin’ That Makes You Smile” Music Video

Country music star Dustin Lynch has returned home for the holidays to give back to his community. The "Party Mode" singer previously paid it forward with his seventh annual benefit concert at Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, TN. The country powerhouse pulled from his award-winning catalog and performed tracks inspired by his hometown, such as "Small Town Boy" and platinum-selling hit "Ridin' Roads."
TULLAHOMA, TN
SheKnows

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities

When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Distractify

Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
Footwear News

Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance

Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Bring Her Sons To Disneyland For Family Day Out: Photos

There’s no better place to prepare for the holidays than Disneyland. Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton treated her sons to a special day at the theme park on Monday, December 19. The “Hollaback Girl” singer, 53, was seen with two of her boys Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, in new photos from the outing, and it seemed like the family all had a magical time together.
CMT

Pics: Miranda Lambert Wants You To Bring a Shelter Pup Home For Christmas

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin recently played Santa to some of the Nashville area’s animal shelters to ensure that Middle Tennessee’s homeless pets have a paw-fect Christmas. Lambert started her charity MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with her mother, Bev Lambert, to help bring awareness to rescue...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Miranda Lambert Shows Christmas Spirit to Shelter Pets in Almond-Toe Boots at Tractor Supply With Husband Brendan Mcloughlin

Miranda Lambert brought the holiday magic with almond-toe black boots and an orange feathered fedora hat while fundraising for puppies ready for adoption at the Williamson County Animal Center in Nashville, Tenn. She teamed up with Tractor Supply and purchased a plethora of goodies from her very own MuttNation collection sold at the location. Her outfit was comfortably stylish, patterned, and paired with dark-wash flared denim. Lambert’s signature accessory had an autumnal hue and was coordinated with a bright orange bandana wrapped around the neck. Her woven gray-and-orange outer garment fell right below the waist and was accented by a black tee...
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC News

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and their daughters have 'The Great'-themed family dinner

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill continued their themed family dinners with an epic night inspired by "The Great." Following their "The Godfather"-themed dinner last week, the family broke out costumes from the Hulu comedy-drama, which is set in 18th-century Russia. The couple's eldest daughter, Gracie, 25, shared snaps from their...
brides.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Secret to Her 56-Year Marriage With Carl Thomas Dean

With 10 Grammy awards under her belt and a career that spans more than 65 years, there's no denying that Dolly Parton is a legendary country singer with the accolades to prove it. That said, she’s also accomplished major personal milestones, and there's one that's absolutely worth celebrating: her long-lasting marriage. The "Jolene" singer has been married to Carl Thomas Dean for 56 years, and she credits their thriving long-term relationship to a relatable source.

