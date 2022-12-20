Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen's Epic Dance Break is a Standout Concert Moment of 2022
Carrie Underwood's deep appreciation of '80s and '90s pop culture --and her innate ability to pull off related stage moves-- goes beyond her fandom of live collaborators and cover song source Guns N' Roses. In a viral TikTok video from Oct. 16, she took a brief yet memorable dance break with the opening act of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, fellow country superstar Jimmie Allen.
CMT
Jon Pardi Recalls Getting A Christmas Present That Changed His Life: "It Started The Whole Spark"
Jon Pardi made Santa's good list as a child, and it drastically changed his life. The platinum-selling artist was only five or six years old when he unwrapped his first guitar on Christmas morning. That day in the quaint northern California town, a star was born. Pardi recently (Dec. 19)...
CMT
Dustin Lynch Spreads Holiday Cheer With Hometown Benefit Show And Pays It Forward In “Somethin’ That Makes You Smile” Music Video
Country music star Dustin Lynch has returned home for the holidays to give back to his community. The "Party Mode" singer previously paid it forward with his seventh annual benefit concert at Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, TN. The country powerhouse pulled from his award-winning catalog and performed tracks inspired by his hometown, such as "Small Town Boy" and platinum-selling hit "Ridin' Roads."
Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani’s Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities
When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
Carrie Underwood Nearly Passed on Her ‘Massive’ Ballgown for the 2022 Grammy Awards
Here's a look at the story behind Carrie Underwood's choice of dress for the 2022 Grammy Awards and why the country music star almost decided against it.
Shania Twain talks embracing her body in her late 50s
Shania Twain's new album, "Queen of Me," comes out in early February.
Bryce Leatherwood Just Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22 — Does He Have a Girlfriend?
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, The Voice crowned its Season 22 winner. After several weeks, the season finale’s top three contestants were Bryce Leatherwood, Morgan Myles, and Bodie Kuljian. In the end, Bryce was named the winner and became the most recent recipient of the competition’s $100,000 grand prize, along with a record deal with Universal Music Group.
Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance
Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Bring Her Sons To Disneyland For Family Day Out: Photos
There’s no better place to prepare for the holidays than Disneyland. Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton treated her sons to a special day at the theme park on Monday, December 19. The “Hollaback Girl” singer, 53, was seen with two of her boys Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, in new photos from the outing, and it seemed like the family all had a magical time together.
CMT
Pics: Miranda Lambert Wants You To Bring a Shelter Pup Home For Christmas
Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin recently played Santa to some of the Nashville area’s animal shelters to ensure that Middle Tennessee’s homeless pets have a paw-fect Christmas. Lambert started her charity MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with her mother, Bev Lambert, to help bring awareness to rescue...
Country singer offers unexpected response to fan’s compliments about her ‘dump truck’
The singer and actress in the hit TV series ‘Yellowstone’ caught fans off guard with her response.
Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams Jokes About Getting Christmas Texts From Her Exes: ‘Ladies, Stay Safe’
No mistletoe in sight! Tayshia Adams is avoiding one thing this holiday season: her exes. The former Bachelorette, 32, shared a playful TikTok video about her former flames trying to get back in touch with her — but made it clear she wasn't taking the bait. "Ladies, stay safe this holiday season🤪," she captioned the […]
Miranda Lambert Shows Christmas Spirit to Shelter Pets in Almond-Toe Boots at Tractor Supply With Husband Brendan Mcloughlin
Miranda Lambert brought the holiday magic with almond-toe black boots and an orange feathered fedora hat while fundraising for puppies ready for adoption at the Williamson County Animal Center in Nashville, Tenn. She teamed up with Tractor Supply and purchased a plethora of goodies from her very own MuttNation collection sold at the location. Her outfit was comfortably stylish, patterned, and paired with dark-wash flared denim. Lambert’s signature accessory had an autumnal hue and was coordinated with a bright orange bandana wrapped around the neck. Her woven gray-and-orange outer garment fell right below the waist and was accented by a black tee...
ABC News
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and their daughters have 'The Great'-themed family dinner
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill continued their themed family dinners with an epic night inspired by "The Great." Following their "The Godfather"-themed dinner last week, the family broke out costumes from the Hulu comedy-drama, which is set in 18th-century Russia. The couple's eldest daughter, Gracie, 25, shared snaps from their...
Shania Twain Is Embracing Menopause and Feeling Body Positive: ‘The Best Fashion Is Confidence’
Country superstar Shania Twain is experiencing a career renaissance as she preps to release her new studio album Queen of Me and take off on a headlining tour next year, and at the age of 57, she's feeling better than ever. The singer opened up about going through menopause and...
brides.com
Dolly Parton Reveals the Secret to Her 56-Year Marriage With Carl Thomas Dean
With 10 Grammy awards under her belt and a career that spans more than 65 years, there's no denying that Dolly Parton is a legendary country singer with the accolades to prove it. That said, she’s also accomplished major personal milestones, and there's one that's absolutely worth celebrating: her long-lasting marriage. The "Jolene" singer has been married to Carl Thomas Dean for 56 years, and she credits their thriving long-term relationship to a relatable source.
CMT
George Strait Reveals His Secret To Longevity And Teases New Album: “Another One Soon”
New music from country icon George Strait is on the horizon. On the heels of his latest release “Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me,” the Texas troubadour sat down with online publication Cowboys & Indians to reveal his secret to longevity and what he has learned while navigating the country landscape for nearly four decades.
CMT
PICS: Kacey Musgraves Helps Raise More Than $100,000 For Therapy Dog For Children's Hospital
Kacey Musgraves and her boyfriend Cole Schafer have spent the days leading up to Christmas raising money to help the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt add a second therapy dog at the facility to bring comfort and joy to patients this holiday season – and after.
Lady A's Charles Kelley Details Personal Struggle With Addiction in New Single "As Far As You Could"
Watch: Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey. Charles Kelley is sharing his goodbye letter to alcohol. On Dec. 23, the Lady A singer released a new song detailing his struggle with addiction. Titled "As Far As You Could," the personal track is a ballad about the country singer's public decision to stop drinking and begin treatment.
Comments / 0