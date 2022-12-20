Miranda Lambert brought the holiday magic with almond-toe black boots and an orange feathered fedora hat while fundraising for puppies ready for adoption at the Williamson County Animal Center in Nashville, Tenn. She teamed up with Tractor Supply and purchased a plethora of goodies from her very own MuttNation collection sold at the location. Her outfit was comfortably stylish, patterned, and paired with dark-wash flared denim. Lambert’s signature accessory had an autumnal hue and was coordinated with a bright orange bandana wrapped around the neck. Her woven gray-and-orange outer garment fell right below the waist and was accented by a black tee...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO